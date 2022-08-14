ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Wegmans announces opening date for Wilmington store

Wegmans has announced the date for the opening of its first store in Delaware. The new 84,000 square-foot supermarket at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road, just outside Wilmington, will open its doors on October 26th. In the meantime, the store is looking to fill 185 part-time...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware

Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics

We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Restaurants
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Wilmington, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Restaurants
Wilmington, DE
Food & Drinks
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware

Zipping through the Mid-Atlantic states? Set up a little detour on your itinerary to check out all the best things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. The largest city in Delaware and the state’s major cultural hub, Wilmington might be one of the most surprising urban travel destinations in the Northeast USA.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Veggie Burger#Vegan#Burger Joint#Food Drink#Daily Veg
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall

If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy