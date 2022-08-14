Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
WDEL 1150AM
Wegmans announces opening date for Wilmington store
Wegmans has announced the date for the opening of its first store in Delaware. The new 84,000 square-foot supermarket at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road, just outside Wilmington, will open its doors on October 26th. In the meantime, the store is looking to fill 185 part-time...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Gets Ready to Welcome Guests in Delaware
Wegmans Food Markets is putting the finishing touches on its first location in the state of Delaware. The Wilmington store, situated at the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Barley Mill Road in New Castle County, is expected to open Oct. 26. This location, and two other small-format stores opening this...
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Wilmington, Delaware
Zipping through the Mid-Atlantic states? Set up a little detour on your itinerary to check out all the best things to do in Wilmington, Delaware. The largest city in Delaware and the state’s major cultural hub, Wilmington might be one of the most surprising urban travel destinations in the Northeast USA.
"Incalculable loss to the TV/film industry":Two local leaders killed in Delaware
Two prominent members of the Baltimore-area film community were killed in a crash in Delaware. Delaware State Police identified the victims of a fatal Aug. 11 crash in Newark
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and Drink: Wilmington’s 2nd food hall; Waffle House coming to Bear; Häagen Dazs opening in Middletown
Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar is preparing for a fall opening in downtown Wilmington. The 12,000-square-foot culinary collective and indoor/outdoor bar will feature dining experiences from around the world, curated by HQ Hospitality co-founder and chef Akhtar Nawab, a release stated. HQ has food halls and restaurants in various...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
Police investigate double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Two people were shot in the 600 block of Washington Street.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki, and Chief Tracy Congratulate Graduates of Second Session of the 2022 WPD Youth Police Academy
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy today congratulated the 19 young men and women who graduated from the second session of the Wilmington Police Department’s annual Youth Police Academy. Due to a record number of applications received for this summer’s program, the WPD added this second session to ensure every applicant was able to participate.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
19-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Sunday at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This is...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in I-95 crash returning home from Philly production
Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
