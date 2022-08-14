ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown baseball team wins Cal Ripken 12U World Series

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

A baseball team from Jeffersontown has earned the title of world champions.

The Jeffersontown Strike won the 2022 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series with a 3-1 victory against Mexico on Saturday night at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri.

Nolan White pitched "one of his best games that he's thrown all year," according to coach Tighe Brown, and was named to the tournament's All-Defensive team after the victory.

"You could tell he was a little nervous at first, but he settled down and got into a groove and realized this is just like, really, any other game but on a different scale," Brown told the Courier Journal on Sunday.

Other all-tournament selections included Brown's son, Tighe Brown III, a catcher/pitcher who was named Most Outstanding Player, first baseman/pitcher Easton Cline and centerfielder/pitcher Jacob Freibert.

The Strike are just the second team from Jeffersontown to ever make an appearance in the international tournament and the first to both reach and win the United States championship game.

"This is the equivalent of the Little League World Series, just on a different stage," Brown said. "The TV package might not be the same as Little League — it's a different sanction — but still on the same line as the Little League World Series."

Jeffersontown defeated a team from West Raleigh, North Carolina, 1-0 to represent the country in Saturday's finale.

"It's really been a crazy ride," Brown said.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeffersontown baseball team wins Cal Ripken 12U World Series

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Jeffersontown, KY
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Sports
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?

Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan White
WLKY.com

Butchertown bar to close after 2 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A neighborhood bar in Butchertown is closing its doors later this month,according to Louisville Business First. Gold Bar, located at 1601 Story Ave., announced its impending closure in a social media post on Monday. The bar, which opened in the summer of 2020, will open for the final time on Saturday, Aug. 27.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Baseball Games#Ballparks Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy