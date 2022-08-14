A baseball team from Jeffersontown has earned the title of world champions.

The Jeffersontown Strike won the 2022 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series with a 3-1 victory against Mexico on Saturday night at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri.

Nolan White pitched "one of his best games that he's thrown all year," according to coach Tighe Brown, and was named to the tournament's All-Defensive team after the victory.

"You could tell he was a little nervous at first, but he settled down and got into a groove and realized this is just like, really, any other game but on a different scale," Brown told the Courier Journal on Sunday.

Other all-tournament selections included Brown's son, Tighe Brown III, a catcher/pitcher who was named Most Outstanding Player, first baseman/pitcher Easton Cline and centerfielder/pitcher Jacob Freibert.

The Strike are just the second team from Jeffersontown to ever make an appearance in the international tournament and the first to both reach and win the United States championship game.

"This is the equivalent of the Little League World Series, just on a different stage," Brown said. "The TV package might not be the same as Little League — it's a different sanction — but still on the same line as the Little League World Series."

Jeffersontown defeated a team from West Raleigh, North Carolina, 1-0 to represent the country in Saturday's finale.

"It's really been a crazy ride," Brown said.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeffersontown baseball team wins Cal Ripken 12U World Series