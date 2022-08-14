Scott Parker Hails Manchester City's 'Individual Brilliance'

Manchester City played Scott Parker’s Bournemouth in their second game of the Premier League season knowing they were the overwhelming favourites for the game and they hammered the visitors four goals to nil.

There was three goals in the first half from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden with the fourth coming late on in the second half through an own goal by Jefferson Lerma.

Scott Parker received praise from Pep Guardiola before the game IMAGO / PA Images

De Bruyne's goal was the pick of the bunch with a ludicrously good outside the foot shot nestling in the bottom left corner and Parker believes the individual quality City have was just too much for his side.

When asked after the game about how much the Premier League Champions can punish sides he said: "That’s exactly it, at times today, the levels and the quality was there for everyone to see.

"That’s what happens when you’re playing against a world-class team and world-class players really.

Gundogan opening the scoring against The Cherries IMAGO / Sportimage

"We had our tiny little moments and then they punish you with individual brilliance and where they are as a team. I thought to a man my players gave everything they could give today, left everything out there, the difference was the qualities and levels were just too good.

"The game was the game today. I think we all understand and many managers have probably sat here after a game playing against Man City and the quality that they possess. The levels were different today. We’ve played against a world-class team that can execute in any given moment."

Manchester City travel away to Newcastle for their next game whereas as Bournemouth host Arsenal.

