Report: Manchester City To Hand Ilkay Gundogan New Contract

After being promoted to club captain and scoring his first Premier League goal yesterday it appears Manchester City are keen to hand Ilkay Gundogan a new contract, according to reports.

Gundogan scored City's first goal in their 4-0 battering of Bournemouth yesterday after some fine linkup play with fellow ex-Borussia Dortmund man Erling Haaland.

The German midfielder has started both of The Cityzens opening Premier League games this season and has been promoted to captain as he looks set to be a key player for the Sky Blues this campaign.

The 31-year-old joined The Cityzens from Dortmund in 2016 and has enjoyed an incredibly successful six years with the club. In that time the German has won four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and another four League cups.

The Germany international proved to be a key player for City once again last season and was the scorer of two crucial goals against Aston Villa to secure another league title for the club.

Gundogan is heading into the last year of his contract and consequently is believed to be attracting the interest of Italian giants Juventus, who could sign the midfielder for a cut-price fee this season or on a free transfer next summer. However, it appears City are now keen to extend the midfielder's contract after his impressive start to the season.

According to The Daily Star Pep Guardiola is 'desperate' to keep hold of Gundogan after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this window. The report states that the City boss has told the 'Etihad hierarchy' to do 'everything possible' to agree terms on a new contract with the midfielder.

If Guardiola is this insistent on extending Gundogan's stay at the club then it is likely a new contract should be agreed this season, with the City board almost always willing to appease their manager.

