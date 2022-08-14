ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 24

Eric Mack
3d ago

what did they really think they would do? it's about profit not moral regard for people. Time to allow other companies the opportunity to service this area

Reply(2)
11
Chris Ahead
3d ago

I think that Albert M. Smoak is being stubborn if other energy companies can do what these city council members are asking them to do so can Swepco and their willingness not to do it should show everyone what they really think about all customers even the big businesses that use their services . THEY HAVE TO REALIZE THAT WITHOUT THE CUSTOMERS THEY WOULD NOT HAVE A COMPANY AND IF EVERYONE DECIDED TO STOP USING SOUTHWESTERN ELECTRIC THEY WOULD BE OUT OF BUSINESS.

Reply(3)
6
Rick Endsley
2d ago

contact the public utility, when temporaries or above or below a certain degree they are prevented from cutting off power.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

SWEPCO admits to power disconnects despite previous testimony

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO admitted to cutting off customers’ electricity during the summer months, which conflicts with what they previously told Caddo Parish Commissioners. During Monday’s work session, SWEPCO External Affairs representative Michael Corbin addressed the commission again. At the previous work session, he said SWEPCO...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

SWEPCO to announce customer assistance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Help appears to be on the way for SWEPCO customers who are struggling with high bills during recent months. SWEPCO plans to announce later today or Tuesday a plan to waive late fees, waive the addition of deposits on existing accounts and allow for relaxed payment agreements, spokesman Michael Corbin told Caddo commissioners Monday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Industry
Shreveport, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Business
Shreveport, LA
Government
redriverradio.org

Shreveport Receives $22 Million Federal Grant For Transportation Infrastructure

MILLIONS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced Thursday that the Biden Administration has awarded $63.1 million to support five projects in Louisiana AND $22 million of that is earmarked for Shreveport. A press conference was held yesterday as local leaders shared the news about the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Jackson
K945

Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake

My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Parish School Board approves $1,000 supplement for teachers, staff

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board voted Tuesday to provide teachers and staff members across the district with a back-to-school supplement in September as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year. The one-time supplement will provide each eligible employee with $1,000....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KLTV

Car fire damages Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview business owner said a woman drove her already-on-fire car next to his shop before exiting it. According to KLTV’s Jamey Boyum, the owner of German Precision Auto Sales & Service, in the 100 block of W. Marshall Street, informed him the woman was driving a vehicle that was already on fire and parked it under an overhang near a bay door at the shop. The vehicle fire became so intense that it eventually melted some siding. The owner said they used a garden hose to try and douse the flames.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swepco#Shreveport City Council#District E
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that five Louisiana applicants are set to receive a total of $63.1 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program is the first discretionary funding program to accept applications as directed by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. State officials said that the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US

One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
KTAL

Shreveport Sonic locations offer ‘Wag Cups’ for limited time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sonic fans and their four-legged friends can now enjoy a sweet treat made for dogs this week. Sonic locations in Shreveport are offering cups of whipped topping for dogs this week at participating locations. Wag Cups are available for free with any purchase made in the Sonic app. The sweet treat for dogs is offered until August 21.
SHREVEPORT, LA
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in Shreveport

To provide access to safe, reliable, and specialized non-emergency medical transportation services and quality care in each trip for individuals with disabilities and health needs. Senior Transportation We know that finding affordable trustworthy transportation for you and your loved ones can be challenging. iShuttle Transportation offers comfortable sedans & wheelchair...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?

The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Marshall man arrested for fiery fatal crash in Greenwood

MARSHALL, Texas - A Marshall man was arrested Friday on a Caddo Parish warrant in connection with a May 27 fiery crash that left one man dead. Stephen Scott Stasny Jr., 40, was arrested by Marshall police and extradited the same day to Caddo Parish, where he remains in jail on bonds totaling $350,000.
MARSHALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy