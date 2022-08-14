ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Five charged for being at meth gathering

PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
PAULLINA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy