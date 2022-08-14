Read full article on original website
Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 17, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of Sue Lane in reference to a missing juvenile. When Officers arrived, it was determined a subject known to the juvenile took the juvenile for a walk and never returned. Sedalia Police Officers, assisted by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, quickly began a search for the subject and the juvenile. MSHP Troopers assigned to the Missouri State Fair detail were able to locate the subject and the juvenile within minutes of the information being provided to them. Officers determined that the subject was going through a medical episode, and were able to get the subject medical treatment. The juvenile was returned to the family unharmed.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of August 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of 37000 Meisner Road in reference to a warrant check. Christal Bunner, 41, of Lincoln, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail. Bunner had a Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility which carried a bond of $500 cash or surety, and a Conditional Release Violation warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance which carried no bond. Both warrants originated from Benton County.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks
Moniteau County deputies are looking for car thieves after finding a burning vehicle on railroad tracks. The post Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TWO SEDALIA RESIDENTS CHARGED WITH FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Two Sedalia residents charged with felonies after authorities conducted a well-being check on a toddler are due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. During the subsequent investigation, it was learned the child had received the burns on June 12, 2022.
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT INJURES JUVENILE
A juvenile was moderately injured on a bicycle during a hit-and-run accident in Johnson County on Monday, August 15. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 13-year-old juvenile was crossing the highway and was struck by a vehicle, which proceeded to leave the scene.
Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme
Fulton police searching for second suspect after gun investigation
FULTON − Police arrested a Fulton woman Monday after an investigation into a person with a gun, while another suspect was able to flee on foot. Ehlannah Kaskus was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Charges were not immediately available.
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
Miller County man’s truck pulled from flood water by local fire departments
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop
One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
BATES CITY MAN INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 34- year-old man suffered moderate injuries in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jocelyn McHenry traveled into the path of a motorcycle ridden by Michael Kuhns. After striking the vehicle, the motorcycle traveled off the west side of the road and Kuhns was ejected. McHenry’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Route Z.
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
