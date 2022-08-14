According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:40 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 12, correctional deputies and medical staff found Kelsi Fahrni, 29, unresponsive in her cell, where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first-aid and emergency personnel were requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life-saving measures. But, they were unsuccessful and Fahrni was pronounced dead.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO