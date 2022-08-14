ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno woman charged in officer shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Fresno woman for shooting at officers with a firearm allegedly hidden in her undergarments in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle where Mariah Spate was inside. […]
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
CLOVIS, CA
Madera, CA
Crime & Safety
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

12-year-old steals van, leads deputies on a pursuit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy from Hanford on Monday morning for stealing his family’s mini-van, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to an area with a large cloud of dust. Upon arriving, a resident told […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Second suspect arrested in Fresno homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin. Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues. Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez […]
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Deputies Arrest Two Armed Fentanyl Traffickers

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 year old Brian Rangel of Everett, WA and 29 year old Martin Velazquez of Lynnwood, WA. Both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale. Rangel’s bail is $425,000 and Velazquez’ is $325,000.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Orosi on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 after it was reported that a shooting had broken […]
OROSI, CA
Public Safety
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s office investigates inmate’s death at pretrial facility

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:40 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 12, correctional deputies and medical staff found Kelsi Fahrni, 29, unresponsive in her cell, where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first-aid and emergency personnel were requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life-saving measures. But, they were unsuccessful and Fahrni was pronounced dead.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in deputy-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Madera Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night after a deputy conducted a “subject check” of a man in the area of Krohn and Ellis Streets in Madera.  During the […]
MADERA, CA

