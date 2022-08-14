Read full article on original website
DA: Fresno woman charged in officer shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Fresno woman for shooting at officers with a firearm allegedly hidden in her undergarments in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, on Thursday, deputies made a traffic stop on a vehicle where Mariah Spate was inside. […]
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
12-year-old steals van, leads deputies on a pursuit
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy from Hanford on Monday morning for stealing his family’s mini-van, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to an area with a large cloud of dust. Upon arriving, a resident told […]
Second suspect arrested in Fresno homicide, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin. Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues. Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez […]
fresnosheriff.org
Deputies Arrest Two Armed Fentanyl Traffickers
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 year old Brian Rangel of Everett, WA and 29 year old Martin Velazquez of Lynnwood, WA. Both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale. Rangel’s bail is $425,000 and Velazquez’ is $325,000.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Orosi, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Orosi on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 after it was reported that a shooting had broken […]
Fire extinguishers full of fentanyl found in Firebaugh, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies found over a dozen pounds of fentanyl hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Interstate 5 and […]
KMPH.com
Suspected drunken security guard wanders in Lemoore family's back yard, hauled out by PD
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26 News) — A man who appears to work for a private security firm found himself in handcuffs Monday, after Lemoore Police say he drunkenly wandered into a family's backyard and garage. Surveillance video shows the whole exchange. Mathew Westwood was about to head out for work...
Suspect hits elderly man with bat at Merced County home, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk man was arrested after he allegedly used a baseball bat to beat up an elderly victim during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday night, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Rose Lawn and Linwood avenues after it was […]
KMPH.com
Owner of dogs responsible for mauling Selma man to death shares his side of the story
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — About two weeks ago, FOX26 News reported on 59-year-old Hutch Barry being mauled to death by dogs in Selma. Now, the owner of those dogs is sharing his side of the story. Victor Carranza expressed that he's incredibly sorry for what happened to Barry. He...
Do you know him? Fresno man found dead in canal, relatives wanted
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barstow and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff’s office investigates inmate’s death at pretrial facility
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:40 p.m, on Friday, Aug. 12, correctional deputies and medical staff found Kelsi Fahrni, 29, unresponsive in her cell, where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first-aid and emergency personnel were requested. EMS arrived on scene and took over life-saving measures. But, they were unsuccessful and Fahrni was pronounced dead.
Man shot near park in southeast Fresno, police say
A shooting near a park in southeast Fresno is under investigation after it sent people running for cover.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
Man throws beer can at store clerk’s face in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly hit an employee in the face with a beer can during an argument at a convenience store, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Highway 99 and Gerard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they […]
Man shot in deputy-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Madera Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night after a deputy conducted a “subject check” of a man in the area of Krohn and Ellis Streets in Madera. During the […]
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Madera
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 16.
