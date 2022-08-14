ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WINKNEWS.com

Florida gator hunting season begins

Starting Monday, avid alligator hunter Greg Love will legally showcase his skills marking the start of Florida’s alligator hunting season. Love and every other registered gator hunter has until Nov. 1 to legally hunt gators in Florida. Gator hunting season, ironically, is due to the successful gator conservation success story.
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com

Public comment wanted for Lake Okeechobee water management plan

The U.S. Army Corps of engineers needs your help on a proposal for Lake Okeechobee. They’re asking for people’s opinions on a plan that would send more water to the Everglades. The goal is to protect the water supply and reduce the need for harmful discharges in the...
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide toxins can affect your brain, Florida study finds

Red tide not only impacts beaches and wildlife but your health as well. A new study shows that blooms can affect your brain. Two hundred fifty volunteers from five Florida counties, including Charlotte, Lee and Collier, participated in the study. During the water crisis in 2018, dead fish rose to...
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies from accidental electrocution at Iona Target

A vendor doing work at the Target store Iona, died Tuesday morning after being electrocuted. According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man working with an outside vendor was on a lift performing work on a light fixture at the back of the store in the warehouse area.
