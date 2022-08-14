Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Developer withdraws 100,000-acre Florida panther habitat conservation plan
A developer promised to set aside more than 100,000 acres for a panther preserve to give the endangered animals room to roam, but delays in the review process are why eastern Collier County property owners said they withdrew the habitat conservation plan. Ultimately, it means there will be less government...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis proposes bonuses for retired first responders to become teachers
First responders could fill the void of teachers in the classroom. Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a way for them to help combat the teacher shortage the same way he allowed retired military members to get involved. And now, he is incentivizing them with bonuses. First responders could receive a...
WINKNEWS.com
Eutylone, a synthetic psychoactive bath salt, making deadly mark in Florida
TAMPA (CBS Miami) A new synthetic drug emerging in Florida is causing more deadly overdoses than anywhere else in the country: Eutylone, a psychoactive bath salt, is making a mark in the state. “We’re just starting to see it and we’re already seeing overdose deaths from it,” said Footprints Beachside...
WINKNEWS.com
CDC stats: Drowning top cause of death for Florida children ages 1 to 4
That backyard pool sounds pretty good on a hot day, but don’t forget it can be deadly. The CDC says drowning is the top cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the state of Florida. Nick VinZant, senior research analyst and insurance expert at QuoteWizard, just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Jan. 6 suspect accused of violating the conditions of his release
A Southwest Florida man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now facing more legal troubles. Chris Worrell, 51, is accused of violating the conditions of his release by speaking about the event. Legal experts say Worrell should expect a judge to order him back into custody.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida gator hunting season begins
Starting Monday, avid alligator hunter Greg Love will legally showcase his skills marking the start of Florida’s alligator hunting season. Love and every other registered gator hunter has until Nov. 1 to legally hunt gators in Florida. Gator hunting season, ironically, is due to the successful gator conservation success story.
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Public comment wanted for Lake Okeechobee water management plan
The U.S. Army Corps of engineers needs your help on a proposal for Lake Okeechobee. They’re asking for people’s opinions on a plan that would send more water to the Everglades. The goal is to protect the water supply and reduce the need for harmful discharges in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide toxins can affect your brain, Florida study finds
Red tide not only impacts beaches and wildlife but your health as well. A new study shows that blooms can affect your brain. Two hundred fifty volunteers from five Florida counties, including Charlotte, Lee and Collier, participated in the study. During the water crisis in 2018, dead fish rose to...
WINKNEWS.com
Man dies from accidental electrocution at Iona Target
A vendor doing work at the Target store Iona, died Tuesday morning after being electrocuted. According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man working with an outside vendor was on a lift performing work on a light fixture at the back of the store in the warehouse area.
Comments / 0