Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
Morgan City police report arrests on drug, battery charges
Morgan City, Franklin and St. Mary authorities reported a total of seven arrests Tuesday and early Wednesday, including charges of drug possession and battery. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
3 arrested on drug charges; 81-year-old arrested in domestic violence case
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported three arrests on drug charges Monday and early Tuesday. In Assumption Parish, deputies arrested an 81-year-old Bayou L’Ourse man on a domestic battery charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1M bond for video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON – Sheriff’s deputies are in the middle of a sweeping case involving hidden cameras installed in a man's home. Christopher Johnson, 38, of Satsuma, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on 40 counts of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $1,000,000 Monday. The sheriff’s office...
81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman
BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for answers in an unsolved homicide from 2013. Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 around 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street, near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
Big rig trouble: Over a dozen semi trucks robbed of parts in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying thieves that stole parts from a Port Allen trucking business. Security camera footage from August 7 shows a white Ford Transit van entering Nu-Gen around midnight. Co-owner Wade Svendson says the next morning he found 16 semi trucks missing multiple parts at his facility.
Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
Suspects stole over $5,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store, Gonzales Police report
Gonzales Police are looking for information on suspects who reportedly entered the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales and stole more than $5,000 in merchandise. If anyone has information on the identities of the individuals, contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips.
Infant expected to suffer 'lasting' injuries after father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he was accused of abusing his eight-week-old son, leaving the infant with Shaken Baby Syndrome and suffering from seizures and hemorrhaging. Detectives and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Bates, 22, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile...
Part-time police department employee among 12 arrested in massive Pointe Coupee drug bust
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - In what the sheriff's office called one of the largest drug busts in parish history, twelve were arrested for several drug-related charges after a months-long investigation. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office partnered with the FBI and State Police for a seven-month-long investigation into a New Roads-area...
EBRSO: Man allegedly shot brother in groin after verbal argument inside local home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The shooting took place at a home located near Siegen Ln. Deputies arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Briarrose Dr. after...
