brproud.com

Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested while allegedly going close to 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of magic mushrooms

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the Baton Rouge man. “During that process, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police report arrests on drug, battery charges

Morgan City, Franklin and St. Mary authorities reported a total of seven arrests Tuesday and early Wednesday, including charges of drug possession and battery. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

3 arrested on drug charges; 81-year-old arrested in domestic violence case

Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported three arrests on drug charges Monday and early Tuesday. In Assumption Parish, deputies arrested an 81-year-old Bayou L’Ourse man on a domestic battery charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman

BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for answers in an unsolved homicide from 2013. Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 around 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street, near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Investigation underway after reports of stolen mail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Inspector is investigating a Baton Rouge post office after reports of someone stealing mail from outside mailboxes. Christine Wilson dropped off some bills at the post office on Government Street in Baton Rouge. They totaled close to $4,000 to pay her car insurance, electricity, and credit card bill.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Big rig trouble: Over a dozen semi trucks robbed of parts in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with identifying thieves that stole parts from a Port Allen trucking business. Security camera footage from August 7 shows a white Ford Transit van entering Nu-Gen around midnight. Co-owner Wade Svendson says the next morning he found 16 semi trucks missing multiple parts at his facility.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire

A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspects stole over $5,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store, Gonzales Police report

Gonzales Police are looking for information on suspects who reportedly entered the Ulta Beauty store in Gonzales and stole more than $5,000 in merchandise. If anyone has information on the identities of the individuals, contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536 or report anonymously at www.gonzalespd.org/anonymous-tips.

