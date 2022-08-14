ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Whitesboro Street shooting, 12yr old injured

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting on August 16th has left a 12-year-old boy with a face injury, and another victim claiming he was shot by ‘Santa Claus.’. Around 8:16 pm on Tuesday, units with the Utica police and Fire Departments...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The child’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Fatal vehicle accident in Town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal vehicle accident has occurred in the Town of Lee on August 16th, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, deputies arrived at Skinner Road to investigate a car...
LEE, NY
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Police asking for help in search of missing Boonville man

ONEIDA COUNTY- Police are searching for a missing Boonville, NY man. David A. Talerico, 48, is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall; weighs around 180-lbs; is bald and has a brown colored mustache and beard. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Talerico had a possible last known location Monday evening (August 15)...
BOONVILLE, NY
urbancny.com

Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Public asked to help find Boonville man

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday. He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing...
CNY News

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
AFTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman arraigned on sealed indictment in North Side murder; victim IDed

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old woman wanted for a June murder by Syracuse police has been arrested and charged with murder. Arianna Bailey, 19, was arraigned on a sealed indictment Tuesday morning on charges of murder, illegal weapon possession and criminal facilitation, all felonies. She will remain jailed as...
Syracuse.com

Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Respond to Multiple Shootings within 24 Hours

Fitch Street Shooting – Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at around 2:47 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Fitch Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
UTICA, NY

