WRGB

Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
GUILDERLAND, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
ALBANY, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY

Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
FORT ANN, NY
WRGB

Representative says "accounting error" caused delinquent electric bill at Crossgates Mall

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned Crossgates Mall was in danger of having electric service shut off for a delinquent bill. National Grid confirms it posted a notice that says the mall owed more than $11,000. The notice sparked fears about the mall's future, but a representative at the mall’s management group said late Tuesday this was all over an “accounting error” and that the bill had been paid in full.
GUILDERLAND, NY
PLANetizen

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Central Warehouse emergency construction completed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany has finished emergency construction on the Central Warehouse building. Construction began after debris fell from the building in July and temporarily suspended some Amtrak service. Mayor Kathy Sheehan told NEWS10 that the city has finished installing dozens of metal plates to...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

HBO’s “Gilded Age” Updated Parking Restrictions

HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which has been filming all throughout Troy and Albany, is now making it’s way to Cohoes. With the production comes more parking restrictions throughout the region. The production will be at the Harmony Mills from Aug. 15 to Aug. 24. During that...
COHOES, NY
WIBX 950

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster

In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
WNYT

House catches fire in Schoharie

A house fire in Schoharie that started early Wednesday morning needed as many as eight stations to fight the flames. The call came in around 2 a.m. The house is on the 100 block of Chip Lane and State Route 443. Everyone got out of the house okay.
SCHOHARIE, NY

