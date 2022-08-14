Read full article on original website
WRGB
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
Ground breaks on new Saratoga fire station
On Tuesday morning, Saratoga Springs Fire Department broke ground on something long in the making. The department is getting a third fire station, to be located on Henning Road - and it's taken decades of push to gain momentum.
WRGB
Representative says "accounting error" caused delinquent electric bill at Crossgates Mall
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned Crossgates Mall was in danger of having electric service shut off for a delinquent bill. National Grid confirms it posted a notice that says the mall owed more than $11,000. The notice sparked fears about the mall's future, but a representative at the mall’s management group said late Tuesday this was all over an “accounting error” and that the bill had been paid in full.
PLANetizen
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
NEWS10 ABC
Central Warehouse emergency construction completed
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany has finished emergency construction on the Central Warehouse building. Construction began after debris fell from the building in July and temporarily suspended some Amtrak service. Mayor Kathy Sheehan told NEWS10 that the city has finished installing dozens of metal plates to...
Popular Scratch Bakery Getting a Storefront in Downtown Albany
Get ready downtown Albany, you are going to get a scratch bakery. A well-known scratch bakery has been part of local farmers' markets and special pick-up and delivery orders. Now Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company is going into a storefront. Where is Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company Going to Be?
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Troy installs first radar feedback sign
The city of Troy has installed its first permanent radar feedback sign. The sign was installed on Oakwood Avenue.
WNYT
HBO’s “Gilded Age” Updated Parking Restrictions
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which has been filming all throughout Troy and Albany, is now making it’s way to Cohoes. With the production comes more parking restrictions throughout the region. The production will be at the Harmony Mills from Aug. 15 to Aug. 24. During that...
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
newyorkalmanack.com
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Delays expected for milling, paving in Clifton Park
Crews are set to be milling and paving parts of Ushers Road and Riverview Road in Clifton Park from August 18 to August 26. The roads will be open during construction with intermittent traffic delays and potential detours.
DEC: Hunter Mountain rescue shows need for planning
A recent rescue near the Hunter Mountain Fire Tower showed just how important it is for hikers to know their limits, check the forecast, and plan ahead, Forest Rangers said Tuesday.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
WNYT
House catches fire in Schoharie
A house fire in Schoharie that started early Wednesday morning needed as many as eight stations to fight the flames. The call came in around 2 a.m. The house is on the 100 block of Chip Lane and State Route 443. Everyone got out of the house okay.
