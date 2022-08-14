LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

LARCHWOOD, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO