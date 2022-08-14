ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two face charges after incident at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Five charged for being at meth gathering

PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
