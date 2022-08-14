Facing South Florida: Back to School
On Sunday's show, Jim DeFede focused on the upcoming start of the new school year.
He spoke with the presidents of the teacher unions in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Among the topics of discussion: the teacher shortage, teacher salaries and school safety for teachers and students.
GUESTS: Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union
Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of Dade
