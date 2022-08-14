ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Facing South Florida: Back to School

By Jim DeFede
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

Facing South Florida: Back to School, Part 1 14:54

On Sunday's show, Jim DeFede focused on the upcoming start of the new school year.

He spoke with the presidents of the teacher unions in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Among the topics of discussion: the teacher shortage, teacher salaries and school safety for teachers and students.

GUESTS: Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union

Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of United Teachers of Dade

