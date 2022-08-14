ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Does the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration End?

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has officially begun. Here's what to know about when it will end. The collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite is off and running. Starting in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, the partnership features themed skins, challenges, rewards, map locations, and much, much more.
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch

TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby

Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield

Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again

The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: How to Get Early Access

In addition to scheduling its Call of Duty Next and Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates, Activision and Infinity Ward have now revealed that a campaign early access period will round out the upcoming game's road to launch. For those looking to perhaps complete the game's new multimission, single-player experience...
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?

Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

