Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon GO Reveals New Whole Foods and Prime Gaming Collaboration
The Pokemon GO team just announced a new collaboration with Whole Foods and Prime Gaming. The mega popular mobile game will be releasing customized bags at sele
When Does the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration End?
The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has officially begun. Here's what to know about when it will end. The collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite is off and running. Starting in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, the partnership features themed skins, challenges, rewards, map locations, and much, much more.
Warzone and Vanguard Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle: Items, How to Get
Activision and Sledgehammer Games released their newest premium collection in the in-game store in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded Monday, the "Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle." Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Tracer Pack: Malware Ultra Skin Bundle has to offer to Call of...
Pokemon GO 0.245 Update Brings Much-Requested Feature
Pokemon GO Update 0.245 brought a few quality of life updates and bug fixes, but there is one more important feature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Earn The Plague’s The Maiden Guard Outfit: Dead by Daylight Prime Gaming Reward
Here's how players can earn the Prime Gaming reward The Plague's Maiden Guard Outfit for Dead by Daylight.
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
3 TFT Units that Might Be Removed in the Mid-Set Patch
TFT is saying goodbye to Set 7: Dragonlands and will be removing several units during the Mid-Set Patch. This is done to make way for the new units, traits, and augments that will be implemented at the same time. Here are three units that might be getting removed during the Mid-Set Patch.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby
Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Apex Exploit Turns Vantage into a Mobile Heat Shield
Exploiting Vantage's companion Echo can create a mobile heat shield. Vantage was introduced as the latest character in Apex Legends. Vantage released with Season 14, and has completely become a fan favorite. Vantage's kit includes many abilities, including Spotter's Lens and Sniper Mark. These abilities allow Vantage to pinpoint enemies...
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
How Much is STRANGER on Steam?
It's now been a few days since the release of a brand new horror game. STRANGER brings a new twist to the typical survival horror games.
Young Blood Bundle in Apex Legends: How Much Does It Cost, What Does It Include
Apex Legends has released the special shop event also known as Young Blood Returns that will be available until Aug. 23. The bundle includes four new bloodhound bundles alongside other legendary cosmetics. Here is everything you need to know about the bundle. Young Blood Bundle Price. The Young Blood bundle...
How to Find the Dragon Ball Island in Fortnite
Fortnite's latest anime collaboration, with Dragon Ball Super, has finally gone live. Players will soon be able to head to a themed island to visit some iconic locations in-game.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
How to Get Early Access to Madden 23
Madden players might be wondering how they can get early access to Madden 23.
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: How to Get Early Access
In addition to scheduling its Call of Duty Next and Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates, Activision and Infinity Ward have now revealed that a campaign early access period will round out the upcoming game's road to launch. For those looking to perhaps complete the game's new multimission, single-player experience...
How to Find Aether Clusters in Grim Dawn
Grim Dawn players might be wondering how they can find Aether Clusters
Lego Bricktales Release Date Aiming for Q4
Lego Bricktales is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch in Q4 2022.
Apex Legends Players Found a Way to Fly Horizon's Black Hole
Apex Legends players found a way to fly Horizons Black Hole making it a terrifying visage.
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?
Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0