ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca

DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
MLS
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps loan Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC

The Vancouver Whitecaps have sent midfielder Caio Alexandre to Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza EC on loan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Alexandre originally joined the Canadian side in March 2021 from Brazil’s Botafogo, signing through the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He’s recorded only 19 appearances since arriving, prompting his loan.
MLS
90min

90min

785
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy