Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News
Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury. According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday. Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News
Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad. "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian confirms season-ending injuries for WR Isaiah Neyor, OL Junior Angilau
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Monday that wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau suffered season-ending injuries during Saturday's scrimmage. Chip Brown of Horns247 previously reported the injuries. Angilau had 34 career starts under his belt, and he was a 2022 second-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection by Athlon Sports. Neyor was one of Texas’ prized additions out of the transfer portal after erupting last year at Wyoming, recording 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia defensive assistants open up on what it's like working with Kirby Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has his mentors in the coaching world. Nick Saban most prominently, but also Chris Hatcher, Bobby Bowden and others all had an impact on Smart becoming the coach that he is today. The same goes for Smart though, making an impact on coaches that he’s worked with as a head coach. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann shed some light on that this past week while his partner in the title, Will Muschamp, could have seen this success coming from a ways away, even before their time together in Athens now.
Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick
The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1