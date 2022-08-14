Bulldogs go young in their first fall camp scrimmage, but there are still clues to 2022

The Fresno State Bulldogs’ first fall camp scrimmage was all about youth and depth. Quarterback Jake Haener did not take any live snaps on Saturday, nor did running back Jordan Mims, wideouts Jalen Cropper and Josh Kelly or safety Evan Williams.

“We got a chance to see a lot of young guys,” coach Jeff Tedford said. “We rested quite a few of our veterans, but we got a chance to get some guys some reps, played a lot of situations, so it’s going to be a really interesting film to watch, so we can start setting some depth as we move forward.”

There are some nice plays on that tape.

Freshman quarterback Joshua Wood hit wideout Jalen Moss with a long touchdown pass and running back Justin Guin with a short scoring pass.

Freshman running back Ryan Warkentin, from Reedley High, scored on a 27-yard touchdown run and Elijah Gilliam scored on a short TD run.

The hit of the night was made by redshirt freshman safety Julian Neal, who raced across the field and drilled tight end Zach Hartsfield.

Hartsfield was down momentarily, but able to return to the scrimmage.

There were also clues to how the Bulldogs will line up in 2022.

Here are three things that stood out in the scrimmage …

JC offensive tackle ‘a pleasant surprise’

The Bulldogs had some dinged-up bodies on the offensive line during the week in practice, giving junior college transfer Jacob Spomer an opportunity to make an impression at left tackle.

He did, and carried that into the scrimmage.

“He has really been a pleasant surprise for a new guy,” Tedford said. “He has caught on to the offense. He’s solid with his assignments. He’s really settled into the speed of the game. The first couple of practices, going against (defensive end David Perales) every practice, will increase the learning curve really quick, but it was great for him.

“He looks really comfortable there right now. I’m very pleased with how he’s doing.”

Sixth-year senior Dontae Bull, a preseason All-Mountain West Conference selection, remains out with an injury. Redshirt sophomore Toreon Penright, who took the No. 1 reps at the left tackle spot in the spring, missed some time during the week with an injury.

Penright is expected back next week, and Bull could be back during camp. But the emergence of Spomer gives the Bulldogs options, not only at the tackle but inside. And, a comfort level at that tackle spot.

“We can move guys around, depending on who gets healthy and at what time,” Tedford said. “But it’s nice to have options. They have the ability to be multiple-position players, to move inside and play guard or play tackle. It gives us a lot of flexibility.”

Expanding the backup QB battle

Logan Fife and Jaylen Henderson went through the spring competing to be the backup behind Haener, but the competition there has expanded and not contracted through the first two weeks of camp.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, left, warms up as backup quarterback Logan Fife gets ready for his turn before the start of their game against Colorado State at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fife and Henderson got reps in the scrimmage, but so did Illinois transfer Matt Robinson, San Jose State transfer Alec Trujillo and the freshman Wood, and Tedford said that competition is wide-open.

“That’s an interesting competition,” Tedford said. “We have to give them as many opportunities as we can to get them evaluated properly.

“Matt did good things and Alec did good things. Josh is still pretty young, but he has a lot of potential, though I’m not sure he’ll be ready this year, But I was pleased with Alec Trujillo’s command of the offense and huddle presence and things like that tonight. But it’s a pretty tight race.

“I’d say they’re all in the hunt right now. Josh Wood is a little behind, just because he’s a brand-new high school kid, All those other guys have played at some level. Matt played at Illinois He has played in Big Ten games. Alec has played, so he has experience, as well. It’s definitely a competition.”

Bulldogs defense: don’t be that guy

The Bulldogs held a number of defensive players out of the scrimmage, but the unit had a very good week on the practice field.

Fresno State safety Evan Williams celebrates after a big play by the Bulldogs defense in a 31-24 victory over the UTEP Miners in the New Mexico Bowl. Samuel Marshall/Samuel Marshall

“You have to give thanks to the coaches, creating a sense of urgency as we get closer to the season,” safety Evan Williams said. “It’s just them making sure we know how important it is to be that know-it-all on the defense and to know every single thing pre-snap, no matter if it’s a motion that comes or whatever, and thinking steps ahead so we’re never caught off guard when we’re on the field. That’s just led to a lot of good things.

“It’s a process, for sure. You see it on film. If one person messes up their assignment, it can ruin the whole defense. We’re all trying to do our best not to be that guy and just taking pride in being a know-it-all. Week to week, even as we’re installing more stuff, people are making it a point of emphasis to do even more, study more. Guys are taking pride in that and that consistency is a result of that.”