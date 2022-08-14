ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

WCIA

Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. They were one of the last crews to arrive at the scene, but there was still plenty they could do to help battle the inferno.
southernillinoisnow.com

Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia

Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Oil and Chip schedule for Thursday

The City of Salem will oil and chip the following streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The streets included are:. East Lake from Marion to the Landfill. South Washington from Route 37 to...
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford

HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022

An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem City Council sells Bicentennial Park

The Salem City Council has sold Bicentennial Park in the 100 block of South Broadway downtown. The small 28 to 70-foot park between Kane Insurance and the ABC Pub was purchased for $1,000 by Doug and Brandy Drenkpohl, who are the owners of the ABC Pub. Brandy Drenkpohl says they...
SALEM, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
freedom929.com

AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD

(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
OLNEY, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces home invasion, criminal trespass and battery charges

A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, and battery. Court records show Imani Kaufman of the Midtown Motel allegedly busted in the door to another resident’s room, scratched her neck, and allegedly tried to choke her. The alleged victim did not require hospital treatment.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem City Council to consider gift of aerial drone for police department 8-15-22

The Salem City Council Monday night will consider acceptance of an aerial drone. City Manager Rex Barbee says the drone could be used by the police department for their use in searching for missing children and adults among other possible tasks. The use of a drone would require the ‘pilot’ of the drone to be a licensed operator and follow some regulations set out by the Federal Aviation Administration. Mayor Nic Farley is encouraging discussion on whether the city would like to move forward with the opportunity.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia announces conditional appointment of new police chief

Centralia City Manager W. Kory Smith has announced the conditional appointment has been offered to Christopher Locke to serve as Centralia’s Police Chief. He is currently the Police Chief of Fairview Heights in the Metro East. Chief Locke will be sworn in at a later date following city council...
CENTRALIA, IL
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report

There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
ALBION, IL

