Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. They were one of the last crews to arrive at the scene, but there was still plenty they could do to help battle the inferno.
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive underway at Salem Community Center till 5 Wednesday afternoon
The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway at the Salem Community Activity Center. It continues until five pm. You can donate on behalf of the Salem Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Salem Fire Department, or United Medical Response. You will also receive a $10 e-gift card to...
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
Salem Oil and Chip schedule for Thursday
The City of Salem will oil and chip the following streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The streets included are:. East Lake from Marion to the Landfill. South Washington from Route 37 to...
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
Salem City Council sells Bicentennial Park
The Salem City Council has sold Bicentennial Park in the 100 block of South Broadway downtown. The small 28 to 70-foot park between Kane Insurance and the ABC Pub was purchased for $1,000 by Doug and Brandy Drenkpohl, who are the owners of the ABC Pub. Brandy Drenkpohl says they...
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD
(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Route 161 Extension Skillet Fork Bridge to go down to one lane with weight limit on Tuesday
The Marion County Highway Department has received direction from the Illinois Department of Transportation to reduce traffic on the Route 161 Extension Bridge over Skillet Fork to one lane with a likely 11 ton weight limit. Highway Engineer Mike McCormick says the restrictions are due to a deterioration of the...
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
City Of Effingham Announces Planned Water Outage/Boil Order For Tomorrow
The City of Effingham Water Department has planned a WATER OUTAGE/BOIL ORDER for Tuesday, August 16th from 7:30 AM – 11:00 AM. A BOIL ORDER will follow the water outage. This is due to water main construction. This will impact the following streets. S. Pembroke Street: both sides of...
Centralia woman faces home invasion, criminal trespass and battery charges
A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, and battery. Court records show Imani Kaufman of the Midtown Motel allegedly busted in the door to another resident’s room, scratched her neck, and allegedly tried to choke her. The alleged victim did not require hospital treatment.
Salem City Council to consider gift of aerial drone for police department 8-15-22
The Salem City Council Monday night will consider acceptance of an aerial drone. City Manager Rex Barbee says the drone could be used by the police department for their use in searching for missing children and adults among other possible tasks. The use of a drone would require the ‘pilot’ of the drone to be a licensed operator and follow some regulations set out by the Federal Aviation Administration. Mayor Nic Farley is encouraging discussion on whether the city would like to move forward with the opportunity.
Centralia announces conditional appointment of new police chief
Centralia City Manager W. Kory Smith has announced the conditional appointment has been offered to Christopher Locke to serve as Centralia’s Police Chief. He is currently the Police Chief of Fairview Heights in the Metro East. Chief Locke will be sworn in at a later date following city council...
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Cause of death remains “undetermined” months after body was found near Mt. Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Investigators in Jefferson County say they’ve hit a dead end in their investigation into the body of an Indianapolis woman found earlier this year near Mt. Vernon. In March, the badly decomposed body of Keriaye Winfrey, 20, was found in a field west...
Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
