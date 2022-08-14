Read full article on original website
Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog stolen from Fremont 7-Eleven parking lot, $700 reward offered
FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont police shared photos of Frankie, a French bulldog stolen August 3 from a 7-Eleven parking lot. Officials say the family is offering a $700 reward for the dog's return. Police posted photos of the dog looking adorable on social media on Monday. The pup was taken...
KRON4
2 residences, cars struck by gunfire in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday. Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages 46, were inside the residence when it was fired at, but no injuries were reported.
Santa Rosa man arrested for unregistered firearms, drugs in home
SANTA ROSA - A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for felony firearms possession and suspected drug dealing.On Monday, at 9:56 pm, Santa Rosa Police Department officers were in the 2300-block of Carson Street, looking for an individual they believed had an active felony arrest warrant. Officers contacted Joshua Wagle outside of his residence and asked if he knew the subject they were looking for. Initially, Wagle simply told officers he did not know the wanted subject. As they walked away, he called out to them to say something else about the warrant. As Wagle was speaking with the officers again, a...
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while...
Two men arrested after robbery of Vacaville convenience store
Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a local convenience store, according to a Facebook post from Vacaville Police Department.
50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Drug and Weapons Charges
Originally Published By: Fairfield Police Department Facebook Page:. “This morning, at approximately 5:43 am, Dispatch received a call from a woman stating she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and threatened with a firearm at a hotel located in the 2100 block of N. Texas Street. The victim was able to escape and directed officers to the hotel room where the incident occurred.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Reckless evading, brass knuckles possession, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Robert Corey Foell, 42, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. on suspicion of three felony bench warrants in the 3900 block of...
2 charged for alleged Rolex watch robbery attempt at Walnut Creek shopping plaza
The two suspects allegedly pistol whipped the victim several times when he refused to give up his watch, according to prosecutors.
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
L.A. Weekly
Anthony Greenwood Arrested, Man Killed in Bicycle Crash on Church Lane [San Pablo, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident on Willow Road. Just before 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Willow Road after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Per reports, Greenwood was driving a blue 2014 Honda Civic and struck the bicyclist for reasons unknown. Upon impact, Greenwood...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested
SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend. At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody.
mymotherlode.com
Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old
Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years. On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.
ksro.com
One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
Vallejo police investigate thirteenth homicide in the city this year
Vallejo police are investigating the thirteenth homicide in the city since the start of 2022, according to a press release from Vallejo Police Department.
