Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry remains in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry remains in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County.South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the situation involving the 29-year-old Echaverry, a 5-year-veteran known as "Echy," is dire and heart-wrenching.Stahl said there are great surgeons at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he said the situation is in "God's hands."Juan Barek, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Interfaith Advisory Board is also asking for prayers from the faith community for...
Florida Woman Jailed After Shooting Woman With BB Gun Delivering Food To Homeless
A 59-year-old Florida woman was arrested after shooting a woman delivering groceries to the homeless with a BB gun. Zoe Sparrow of Marathon was charged with aggravated battery, according to deputies.
cw34.com
Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Click10.com
Broward deputies continue search for suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A small memorial has been set up outside Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. It’s where Anaysha Donjoie crashed as she was trying to seek help after being shot Sunday morning. The 20-year-old woman from Lauderhill was shot and killed on her birthday. Now,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBUR
Authorities identify victim in Muscatine County murder; husband found dead in Florida
Muscatine, IA- Authorities have identified the victim of a Muscatine County murder as the wife of the suspect following a tip from police in Florida. TV Station WQAD reports that, at about 9 AM Monday, August 15th, dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Florida Police Department, saying they received a tip off to a potential murder at a rural home near Montpelier, in rural Muscatine County.
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
WSVN-TV
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
Police: Nephew named person of interest in deaths of aunt, uncle at their Melbourne home
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A brother and sister were found dead in a Melbourne home and the investigation stretches all the way to Georgia. Melbourne police identified the victims and the person of interest Wednesday in a double homicide. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said 63-year-old...
WESH
Florida teens dead after leading deputies on high-speed chase, crashing into canal
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP release said that the two teens, a 19-year-old man from Clewiston and a 17-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
cw34.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
cw34.com
Gunfire stops fleeing 12-time convicted felon in his tracks in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A man with 57 felony arrests and 12 felony convictions is back behind bars after gunfire stopped him in his tracks as he ran from deputies in St. Lucie County. The sheriff's office said U.S. Marshals and members of the warrants unit spotted 39-year-old...
‘He is my hero’: Florida student died protecting heartbroken girlfriend in robbery near Cheaha State Park
Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee decided to take a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. Traveling was something the couple of 4 ½ years loved to do together, and a day spent in nature seemed like the perfect way to end the summer.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
Click10.com
Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami
MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
Comments / 0