ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry remains in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry remains in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County.South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the situation involving the 29-year-old Echaverry, a 5-year-veteran known as "Echy," is dire and heart-wrenching.Stahl said there are great surgeons at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he said the situation is in "God's hands."Juan Barek, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Interfaith Advisory Board is also asking for prayers from the faith community for...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Coconut Creek, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KBUR

Authorities identify victim in Muscatine County murder; husband found dead in Florida

Muscatine, IA- Authorities have identified the victim of a Muscatine County murder as the wife of the suspect following a tip from police in Florida. TV Station WQAD reports that, at about 9 AM Monday, August 15th, dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Florida Police Department, saying they received a tip off to a potential murder at a rural home near Montpelier, in rural Muscatine County.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of being a pill mill. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said the agents were serving a warrant to...
MIRAMAR, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
cw34.com

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS

Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Truck carrying cellphones worth $11.5 million stolen on way to Miami

MIAMI – A multi-million dollar heist is under investigation after a trailer heading to Miami carrying expensive cellphones was stolen. “The truck stopped at a rest stop and we get notification that the complete truck is gone,” said Sal Banbahji, the Director of International Distribution for PCS Wireless.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy