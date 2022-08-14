MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry remains in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County.South Florida Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the situation involving the 29-year-old Echaverry, a 5-year-veteran known as "Echy," is dire and heart-wrenching.Stahl said there are great surgeons at Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he said the situation is in "God's hands."Juan Barek, the chairman of the Miami-Dade Interfaith Advisory Board is also asking for prayers from the faith community for...

MIAMI, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO