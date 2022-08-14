ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Silveus Crossing, south of Polk Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Melisa A. Contreras, 42, East Brookfield Circle South, Warsaw. Contreras was traveling south on Silveus Crossing when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000. 5:30...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Rowland

James Lee Rowland, 61, North Manchester, died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born June 30, 1961. On April 22, 1983, he married Kathleen Sue Bradley; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Ashley L. Slone, Goshen, Chelsey K....
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WNDU

Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 200 block North Teepee Drive, Warsaw. Landon M. Hawks reported the theft of items from a vehicle. 3:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 10100 block West CR 1100N, Nappanee. Marvin R. Kemp reported theft....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth White — PENDING

Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

One dead in Nappanee crash

Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Those who received the first $125 by direct deposit should also...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED

Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Hosier

Larry Joseph Hosier, 82, Roann died at 2:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born July 10, 1940. He married Lucinda “Cindy” Drake on Jan. 22, 1960; she survives in Roann. He is survived by his two children, William J. (Nola) Hosier,...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Problem Found On Northshore Drive Sewer Project

CROMWELL — While the sewer project on Northshore Drive is wrapping up for Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District, an unexpected problem has arrived. The problem was briefly mentioned during the district’s monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 15. Anthony Carrier of Jones and Henry Engineering reported milling of the roadway...
CROMWELL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Debra Wilson

Debra Kay Wilson, 69, Warsaw, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born March 4, 1953, in Anderson, the daughter of Mary W. (Walker) and Russell Paul Brown. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson, Warsaw; a son, Bruce A. Wilson; a brother, Rusty (Kathryn) Brown, Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Katrina VaNess, California, Josh Brown, Warsaw and Morgan Pettigrew, Warsaw; and siblings, Breanna Brown, Megan Richardson and Deon VanNess. She was preceded in death by her parents.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash

WARSAW — Fredy A. Vasquez Perez, 24, West Old Road 30, Lot 90, Warsaw, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Detroit Street and Gilliam Drive Saturday, Aug. 13. The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. According to the police report, Perez was found...
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Buthean ‘Queenie’ King

Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harlan Slabaugh

Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cathryn Beiswanger

Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
MILFORD, IN

