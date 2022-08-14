Debra Kay Wilson, 69, Warsaw, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born March 4, 1953, in Anderson, the daughter of Mary W. (Walker) and Russell Paul Brown. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson, Warsaw; a son, Bruce A. Wilson; a brother, Rusty (Kathryn) Brown, Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Katrina VaNess, California, Josh Brown, Warsaw and Morgan Pettigrew, Warsaw; and siblings, Breanna Brown, Megan Richardson and Deon VanNess. She was preceded in death by her parents.

