Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Silveus Crossing, south of Polk Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Melisa A. Contreras, 42, East Brookfield Circle South, Warsaw. Contreras was traveling south on Silveus Crossing when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000. 5:30...
inkfreenews.com
James Rowland
James Lee Rowland, 61, North Manchester, died at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born June 30, 1961. On April 22, 1983, he married Kathleen Sue Bradley; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Ashley L. Slone, Goshen, Chelsey K....
WNDU
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 200 block North Teepee Drive, Warsaw. Landon M. Hawks reported the theft of items from a vehicle. 3:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 10100 block West CR 1100N, Nappanee. Marvin R. Kemp reported theft....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Winery coming to north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split, southeast of Glenbrook Square mall. Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appeared the motorcycle...
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth White — PENDING
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
One dead in Nappanee crash
Countdown to Kickoff co-host and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby sat down with Freeman to discuss a wide range of issues, including how life has changed for Freeman and his family since becoming head coach just nine months ago. Those who received the first $125 by direct deposit should also...
inkfreenews.com
Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED
Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
FWFD: Stovetop source of flames at downtown Fort Wayne apartments
Fire crews went up to an apartment on the second level and found what was described as a small fire on a stovetop in the kitchen.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Hosier
Larry Joseph Hosier, 82, Roann died at 2:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born July 10, 1940. He married Lucinda “Cindy” Drake on Jan. 22, 1960; she survives in Roann. He is survived by his two children, William J. (Nola) Hosier,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
inkfreenews.com
Problem Found On Northshore Drive Sewer Project
CROMWELL — While the sewer project on Northshore Drive is wrapping up for Turkey Creek Regional Sewer District, an unexpected problem has arrived. The problem was briefly mentioned during the district’s monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 15. Anthony Carrier of Jones and Henry Engineering reported milling of the roadway...
inkfreenews.com
Debra Wilson
Debra Kay Wilson, 69, Warsaw, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born March 4, 1953, in Anderson, the daughter of Mary W. (Walker) and Russell Paul Brown. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson, Warsaw; a son, Bruce A. Wilson; a brother, Rusty (Kathryn) Brown, Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Katrina VaNess, California, Josh Brown, Warsaw and Morgan Pettigrew, Warsaw; and siblings, Breanna Brown, Megan Richardson and Deon VanNess. She was preceded in death by her parents.
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — Fredy A. Vasquez Perez, 24, West Old Road 30, Lot 90, Warsaw, was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at Detroit Street and Gilliam Drive Saturday, Aug. 13. The crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. According to the police report, Perez was found...
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless. A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy...
inkfreenews.com
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King
Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
inkfreenews.com
Harlan Slabaugh
Harlan Dale Slabaugh, 58, Nappanee, died at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kalamazoo County, Mich. He was born Feb. 8, 1964. On June 29, 1985, he married Rita Gingerich; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by four children, Jessica (Tony) Berkshire, Goshen, Joshua (Alyssa) Slabaugh, Grand Rapids,...
inkfreenews.com
Cathryn Beiswanger
Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
Comments / 0