The Buccaneers already have way too many weapons in their wide receiver room to make everything work. A trade would help greatly. One way or another, the Buccaneers are going to have to cut a roster-caliber receiver or three in the coming weeks. Somehow, they have near nine guys that could actually make the active roster, and trying to determine which of the five guys in real competition to earn the final spots is going to be extremely difficult.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO