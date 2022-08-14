Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
After airport chaos, Las Vegas agencies respond to criticism, arrest traveler responsible for ‘loud noise’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport erupted in chaos early Sunday morning after reports of an active shooter spread like wildfire among travelers who went running in all directions for their lives, according to authorities. Las Vegas agencies such as TSA, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in Harry Reid airport chaos said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to leave Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of causing chaos at Harry Reid International Airport, leading to delays and canceled flights, said he “couldn’t wait” to leave Las Vegas, according to an arrest report. Stefan Hutchison is accused of violating airport conduct, resisting arrest and burglary...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area man arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly causing airport panic
A Carmichael man held in a Las Vegas jail since Sunday after allegedly panicking airport patrons had been arrested at the airport a day earlier after causing a disturbance near an airport ticket counter, Las Vegas police said. The loud sounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday were mistaken as gunfire, CBS...
I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class
One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police.
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Fox5 KVVU
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Rollover Cement Truck Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, multiple victims were injured in a cement truck collision on Interstate 15. The rollover accident happened around 6:40 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th. For reasons unknown, a cement truck overturned...
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
L.A. Weekly
Bisheba Gaines Dead, Jamara Williams Detained after DUI Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after DUI Collision near West Resorts World Drive. The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m., near West Resorts World Drive. Per reports, the driver of a 2016 BMW X6 was heading south at a high rate of speed on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching the Resorts World intersection. There, a Nissan driver made a sudden right turn onto Resorts World, directly into the path of the BMW.
Fox5 KVVU
Chaos, flight delays at Las Vegas airport after ‘unfounded’ reports of active shooter causes ‘stampede’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several flights were delayed at Harry Reid International Airport early Sunday morning after security checkpoints were compromised by panicked travelers. It happened after a stampede broke out, when false reports of a shooting quickly spread, according to police. Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
Las Vegas family home damaged after severe flooding
Flooding can be expected after heavy rain, but it is hard to predict how severe it can get. A family living on the east side of the valley continues to clean up after their living room turned into a river as water leaked into their home on Friday.
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
First Las Vegas location for Randy's Donuts opens
The valley's first Randy's Donuts is located on Rainbow near Sahara. It opened Tuesday morning with hundreds of people lining up to get their fix.
UPDATE: Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
UPDATE: Christopher Hughes has been contacted, according to police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, […]
Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
UPDATE: Partial skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead determined as human
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest remains discovered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are human, according to officials. Park rangers and Metro police are investigating after the discovery of the remains at around 8 p.m. Monday. Officials are working with dive teams in the Swim Beach area at Lake Mead after the remains were […]
