Winnetka, IL

News Briefs: New head coach for Trevians girls rowing; New Trier Caucus looking for participants; nearly $2M raised at gala; bike trail survey now open

By Staff
 3 days ago

Sandy Culver is stepping up to head girls rowing coach for New Trier High School.

Culver has been an assistant coach with the program for more than a decade and is replacing Rose Marchuk, who has led New Trier Rowing since its inception in 2002 and is now staying on as an assistant coach .

According to release from the school, Culver has coached a variety of crews in her time at New Trier, from novice to junior varsity to varsity. She has led the varsity lightweight boats to second- and third-place finishes at the US Youth National Championships.

“Sandy’s longstanding commitment and dedication has helped shape the New Trier Girls Rowing into the  successful program it is today,” New Trier Athletic Director Augie Fontanetta said in a statement. “I am confident that her expertise and knowledge of the program will lead to continued success for our student athletes.”

Before New Trier, Culver coached the varsity boats with Northwestern University Rowing Club and also was the head women’s rowing coach for Lincoln Park Boat Club and at Lafayette College.

Help pick slate for New Trier Board of Education election

The New Trier Caucus is searching for Wilmette delegates to help it slate candidates for the New Trier High School Board of Education election in April 2023.

The caucus will meet at 7 p.m. every Wednesday from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26 at the high school’s Northfield campus, 7 Happ Road.

According to a release from the caucus, the group was formed in 1954 to vet and slate School Board candidates for New Trier District 203. Forty-five district residents make up the volunteer delegation.

In the April election, three seats on the board will be open. Occupying the expiring seats are: two-term member Cathy Albrecht and first-term members Brad McLane and Jean Hahn. The three ran unopposed as caucus-slated candidates in 2019.

In 2021, the four chosen by the caucus were Kimberly Alcantara, Avik Das, Keith Dronen and Sally Tomlison. They all prevailed over two challengers: Julie Cho and Dr. Chad Prodromos.

Residents who live in Wilmette District 39 can apply to become a New Trier Caucus delegate by Sept. 1.

Over the years, the caucus’ consistent recruitment of high-quality candidates has led to the continued strength of NTHS and its Board,” according to the caucus statement.

For more information, contact Dan O’Brien (dmo777@hotmail.com) or Heather Oliver (oliverfam2@gmail.com).

Attendees included (clockwise from bottom left): Catherine Denny (Winnetka), James Denny (Winnetka), Andrew Bowyer (Northfield), Sarah O’Meara (Northfield), George Bowyer (Northfield) and Grace Bowyer (Northfield).

$1.8 million raised to support digestive health research

Locals were among 400 guests who helped the Digestive Health Foundation raise more than $1.8 million at its annual gala on June 4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

Funds raised went toward medical research at the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center “to improve quality of life for individuals with digestive disease and their families,” according to a release from the organization.

Chicago hockey legend Eddie Olczyk was the guest of honor, recognized by the foundation for raising awareness of colon cancer.

Bike path survey open until Aug. 29

Residents are encouraged to share their input on a proposed biking/walking path between the Skokie Valley Trail and the North Branch Trail.

The path would connect at the Chicago Botanic Garden along Lake Cook Road in Highland Park and Northbrook.

The survey is open through Aug. 29. Find more information and submit your feedback HERE .

ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

