Eagles announce two roster moves as team starts trimming down to 85 players

The NFL recently approved a roster reduction rule allowing teams to trim to 85 players after the first preseason game.

Teams will trim down to 80 players after the second preseason contest, with the final contest to 53 coming the Tuesday after the final preseason action of the summer.

Philadelphia has started that process by releasing offensive tackle William Dunkle and SAM linebacker, Ali Fayad.

William Dunkle, OL, San Diego State

(AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

A massive offensive tackle, Dunkles started 30 games for San Diego State and didn’t allow a single sack throughout his career, earning Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-Mountain West honors in 2021.

In Philadelphia, he found himself in a logjam at one of the deepest positions on the team.

Ali Fayad, LB, Western Michigan

The 22-year-old Fayad was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 13 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 40 total tackles. Fayad finished his WMU career with 33.5 career sacks, the third most in school history, but that pass rush prowess was yet to be seen in Philadelphia, and Fayad found himself behind Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson, and Kyron Johnson at the SAM position.