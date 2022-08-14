Comic books have come along way since Superman first appeared in Action Comics in 1938. When people think of comic books they most likely think of some old books that are stashed away in their dad's closet collecting dust. Many argue that comic books just aren't as good as they once were but the numbers and trends show a different story. According to Fortune Business Insight, two years ago the market size for new comic books was about $8.5 billion. It rose to over $9.2 billion a year later. The market size is only growing.

BEACON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO