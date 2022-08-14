ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

DPD to hold free community yard sale at P.E.A.C.E Community Center

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hoping to connect with the community at a yard sale event this September. On September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the P.E.A.C.E. (Police Embrace Active Community Engagement) Community Center is hosting a community yard sale. The P.E.A.C.E. Community Center is located at 827 Green Street.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Department receives updated pet rescue mask kits

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department announced that they are now equipped with updated pet oxygen rescue mask kits. These mask kits are in thanks to Project Breathe the department said. Project breathe is a program through the invisible Fence Company. Each of these kits includes a...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke officer retires after 25 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office thanked an officer for 25 years of service before retirement on Tuesday. "We are sad to see you go but hope you are enjoying retirement!!" RCSO said in a Facebook post. Robert Fitzgerald Sr. is graduating after 25 years and...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pastors in Danville calling for Almagro neighborhood history to be preserved

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity held a press conference in the Almagro community Monday afternoon. "The Ministerial Alliance has called us here today to invite the state and city leaders to join us in preserving the history of the Almagro community," Rev. William Avon Keen, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Cook Out expands, second location coming to Roanoke area

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A second Cook Out location has been announced for the Roanoke area. According to commercial real estate company, Cushman & Wakefield, Thalhimer, the new location will be at 2809 Franklin Road. The release said Cook Out purchased the new location for $590,000 from Impact Tax...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Help Danville police identify two people of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

2 Danville teens wanted in Halifax St. shooting that killed 33-year-old man: Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for suspects in a homicide on Tuesday evening. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound(s) to his upper body. They said the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy of Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

"Here Comes The Sun" on Wednesday and beyond

Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — After a few days of clouds, mist, drizzle and fog - not to mention the cooler temperatures- we start to move over to sunshine and warmer temperatures, although it's still cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Wednesday afternoon we see...
LYNCHBURG, VA

