FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salem Knights of Columbus gathers $16k, donates 90 wheelchairs to Salem VA Medical Center
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem VA Medical Center just got a very generous donation from an area Knights of Columbus council. They said the Salem Council #10015 of the Knights of Columbus donated 90 wheelchairs to the facility on Monday. Rebecca Stackhouse, Salem VA HCS Executive Director, presented...
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
DPD to hold free community yard sale at P.E.A.C.E Community Center
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hoping to connect with the community at a yard sale event this September. On September 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the P.E.A.C.E. (Police Embrace Active Community Engagement) Community Center is hosting a community yard sale. The P.E.A.C.E. Community Center is located at 827 Green Street.
Roanoke FireEMS public information officer awarded for efforts to find missing child
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Public Information Officer Rachel Hale stepped up to help with efforts to find a missing child in Roanoke. Recently, she was awarded a certificate in recognition of her efforts. On July 26, Hale, the PIO for Roanoke FireEMS, filled in for the Roanoke Police Department's...
Danville Fire Department receives updated pet rescue mask kits
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department announced that they are now equipped with updated pet oxygen rescue mask kits. These mask kits are in thanks to Project Breathe the department said. Project breathe is a program through the invisible Fence Company. Each of these kits includes a...
'H.E.A.R.T. Walk' in Danville will reach out to community after homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — In response to the homicide in Danville on August 16, the Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk, which is short for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma. The only goal of the walk is to reach out to the community to show residents...
Miller Park Pool extends swim season through Labor Day, offers free admission
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department said they are proud to announce free admission to Miller Park Pool. Free admission will begin on Saturday, August 20. Parks and Recreation said for the first time in over a decade, their swim season has been...
Men accused of breaking open gaming machines, stealing cash in Appomattox County: Sheriff
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a four people they said stole from a convenience store in the county. Sheriff Donald Simpson said the incident took place at the Express Lane on Richmond Highway in the county. Simpson said the four...
Roanoke officer retires after 25 years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Sheriff's Office thanked an officer for 25 years of service before retirement on Tuesday. "We are sad to see you go but hope you are enjoying retirement!!" RCSO said in a Facebook post. Robert Fitzgerald Sr. is graduating after 25 years and...
Pastors in Danville calling for Almagro neighborhood history to be preserved
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity held a press conference in the Almagro community Monday afternoon. "The Ministerial Alliance has called us here today to invite the state and city leaders to join us in preserving the history of the Almagro community," Rev. William Avon Keen, President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity said.
'He's a contemptible, petty person:' Reaction to 55-year sentence for Bedford Co. murderer
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Indiana man will spend the next 55 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a Bedford County man to death in 2020. Dalton Holbrook, 25, was sentenced to life in prison, suspended at 55 years, on Aug. 16 at the Bedford County Courthouse for aggravated murder and robbery charges.
Altavista looking to identify people in shoplifting incident at area Walmart
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is seeking to identify people in reference to an incident that occurred on Sunday afternoon. This was a grand larceny/shoplifting incident that happened at a Walmart according to Chief Tommy Merricks. The shoplifting estimated cost is around $1,200 said, Merricks said.
Cook Out expands, second location coming to Roanoke area
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A second Cook Out location has been announced for the Roanoke area. According to commercial real estate company, Cushman & Wakefield, Thalhimer, the new location will be at 2809 Franklin Road. The release said Cook Out purchased the new location for $590,000 from Impact Tax...
Help Danville police identify two people of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
2 Danville teens wanted in Halifax St. shooting that killed 33-year-old man: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for suspects in a homicide on Tuesday evening. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound(s) to his upper body. They said the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy of Danville.
Danville Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire at home on Glen Oak Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Glen Oak Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The department said units were still on scene as of 2 p.m. They said the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office. ABC13 is working to...
$1.5 million endowment to support Roanoke College's Center for Studying Structures of Race
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke College's Trustee Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo donated $1.5 million to support the college's Center for Studying Structures of Race. From the class of '78, Cassullo has been on Roanoke College's Board of Trustees since 1999. Her gift will support undergraduate student researchers. “The work I...
Danville General District Court closes early Tuesday for COVID protocols
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville General District Court is expected to close early on Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Mondul said on behalf of Judge Robert A. Adams, that the Danville General District Court will close at 1 p.m. for COVID protocols. Mondul said the court will reopen Wednesday with...
Portion of Wards Road: temporary lane closure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be one-lane traffic outside the northbound lane along the 2000 block of Wards Road from Tuesday until Friday. This will occur between 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. The public works department said that the reduced one lane is to accommodate the installation of a...
"Here Comes The Sun" on Wednesday and beyond
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — After a few days of clouds, mist, drizzle and fog - not to mention the cooler temperatures- we start to move over to sunshine and warmer temperatures, although it's still cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Wednesday afternoon we see...
