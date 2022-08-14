DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for suspects in a homicide on Tuesday evening. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, the Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound(s) to his upper body. They said the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy of Danville.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO