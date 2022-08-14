Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Channel 3000
Buzzed into Madison with Agrace Adult Day Center
Agrace Adult Day Center offers a variety of activities that promote a social outlet to help people navigate their day. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Wisconsin Dog Park Takes Trails To Two Pet-Friendly Beaches
And now, for your semi-regular (non-paid) Wisconsin tourism feature. If you're enjoying the beautiful nature that Wisconsin can afford, then I recommend checking out some more sites here, here, and here. But you're most likely here for the dogs and/or the dog parks. But first a confession. I may have...
Channel 3000
From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront
What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
spectrumnews1.com
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
oregonobserver.com
Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”
The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
nbc15.com
Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
boxrox.com
Rebecca Fuselier Opens Up About Historical Moment in “The Capitol” Steps at the 2022 CrossFit Games
There were many highlights that made the 2022 CrossFit Games memorable, but it is safe to say that the image above of Rebecca Fuselier being cheered by the crowd at “The Capitol” event was one of the best ones. The athlete decided to share how she felt during that historical moment.
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
wortfm.org
“What’s Good for Birds is Good for Wisconsin,” Judge Rules Madison Ordinance Requiring Bird-Safe Glass is Legal
A Dane County judge ruled today that the city of Madison is legally allowed to enact an ordinance requiring bird-safe glass be installed in new buildings over 10,000 square feet. Madison first enacted their ordinance requiring bird-safe glass in 2020 to prevent birds from flying into large glass buildings. The...
thecentersquare.com
UW announces tuition free ‘promise’ for UW-Milwaukee, Whitewater, Parkside
(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree. The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside. “A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health
MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
nbc15.com
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says. Several companies that offered alarm services in Iowa Co. were not prepared to reach out to the right people in an emergency, the Sheriff’s Office revealed. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial...
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead […]
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
nbc15.com
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
