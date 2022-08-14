ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Buzzed into Madison with Agrace Adult Day Center

Agrace Adult Day Center offers a variety of activities that promote a social outlet to help people navigate their day. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Pewaukee mother whose son died after she says he unknowingly consuming fentanyl created a billboard campaign to make people more aware about the lethal drug. Erin Rachwal launched the Love, Logan Foundation in June to honor her 19-year-old son Logan who died after taking a...
MADISON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

From selling tamales on Facebook to opening a second storefront

What started as a way to weather the pandemic by selling tamales on Facebook turned into a business at an east-side food court. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Amado Rodriguez III lost his job. With rent piling up and government aid taking five to six months to arrive, Rodriguez decided to make and sell tamales through Facebook.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
oregonobserver.com

Craig Culver visits Oregon’s “Little Culver’s”

The Village of Oregon’s “Little Culver’s,” a tribute to the franchise, received a visit from Craig Culver himself on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The display–a detailed replica of the restaurant that sits near the future site of a life-sized Oregon Culver’s–caught the founder and former CEO’s attention as community members began adding various toy cars to the “drive-thru line.” The movement gained traction online, with more than four hundred toys appearing since it was built and placed by Oregon resident Dana Terrian.
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Sneak preview inside Sun Prairie West High School

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The start of a new school year brings a lot of firsts for everyone, and in Sun Prairie, that now includes a brand new high school. On September 6, more than 1,300 students will officially become Sun Prairie West High School Wolves. The expansion and reconfiguration...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health

MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse homicide suspect released on $10,000 cash bond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide in La Crosse County is released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond, which had been previously reduced from $500,000 and again from $200,000, according to online court records. 35-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. was released from La Crosse...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
MADISON, WI

