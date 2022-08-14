DeVonta Smith, Jaquiski Tartt return to Eagles' practice

The Eagles have reinforcements returning as wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice after an extended absence.

Smith missed the bulk of the first ten training camp practices with a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with a personal matter.

Philadelphia wanted to take things easy with the second-year wide receiver who’ll pair with A.J. Brown to give quarterback Jalen Hurts a dynamic duo on the outside. Tartt’s return was vital for a player that could lose out on a roster spot at a crowded safety position.

Gallery

Top photos from the Eagles preseason opener against the Jets

List

List