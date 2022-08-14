ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myrye.com

Helping Hands Needs You to Fill 2,035 School Backpacks

Helping Hands, the local service organization, is looking for your help this week to fill over 2,000 school backpacks for those in need. Volunteers are needed Wednesday and Thursday morning at the Rye High School auxiliary gym and donations are welcome anytime. “Covid never stopped us!,” said Young Kim, Helping...
RYE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Library at mall has to move

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
NEWBURGH, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myrye.com

Pet Adoption: Betty, Sweet & Friendly

MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Medium (35-55 lbs) Betty is a new arrival at Pet Rescue. She is a very sweet, friendly girl with a lovely even manner. If you want to meet...
HARRISON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)

ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Antony A. Girardi, Age 92

Antony A. Girardi of Rye, NY passed away on Saturday August 13, 2022. Mr. Girardi was born on June 12, 1930, the son of Arthur Girardi and Petrina Vecchiolla Girardi. He faithfully served his country in the US Army and was a self-employed landscaping contractor. He is survived by his...
RYE, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

A little nice goes a long way

#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

