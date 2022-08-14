Read full article on original website
Related
myrye.com
Helping Hands Needs You to Fill 2,035 School Backpacks
Helping Hands, the local service organization, is looking for your help this week to fill over 2,000 school backpacks for those in need. Volunteers are needed Wednesday and Thursday morning at the Rye High School auxiliary gym and donations are welcome anytime. “Covid never stopped us!,” said Young Kim, Helping...
News 12
Back-to-school giveaways in Westchester and the Hudson Valley
Need help with supplies for the upcoming school year? Don't worry, News 12 has you covered with all the back-to-school giveaways and drives in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
hvmag.com
7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
myrye.com
Pet Adoption: Betty, Sweet & Friendly
MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Medium (35-55 lbs) Betty is a new arrival at Pet Rescue. She is a very sweet, friendly girl with a lovely even manner. If you want to meet...
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”
The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson Valley under drought watch (video)
ALBANY – The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties with the exception of Westchester. That county remains at normal status due to the satisfactory storage levels. All other counties – Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene are...
myrye.com
In Memory: Antony A. Girardi, Age 92
Antony A. Girardi of Rye, NY passed away on Saturday August 13, 2022. Mr. Girardi was born on June 12, 1930, the son of Arthur Girardi and Petrina Vecchiolla Girardi. He faithfully served his country in the US Army and was a self-employed landscaping contractor. He is survived by his...
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
westchestermagazine.com
A little nice goes a long way
#SeriouslyNice Breeze Week Presented by Breeze Airways™ is here!. Our friends at @breezeairways want to thank Westchester for the warm welcome to Westchester County Airport by introducing #SeriouslyNice Breeze Week. Breeze believes that Westchester County is a beautiful slice of New York. Known for its picturesque towns, quaint villages,...
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone, SCPD Commissioner Harrison Announce $250,000 State Grant Funding for Mobile License Plate Readers
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joined with Assemblyman Steve Stern and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison to announce that the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) will receive a $250,000 grant for additional mobile license plate readers in the SCPD’s Second Precinct, which patrols the Town of Huntington. The license...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Comments / 0