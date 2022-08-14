Read full article on original website
Cole Park to hold Broome County Beach Bash
Get your towels and sunscreen ready for the inaugural Broome County Beach Bash.
Rieger Regatta pushes off under sunny skies
On the morning of Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta held their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continued with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river and ending in Nichols, N.Y., although some rafters found areas to just hang out along the river.
Drought Watch for the Southern Tier
Horseheads, NY (WENY)- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, along with the NYS DEC announced today that more counties, including the Southern Tier, have been upgraded to a Drought Watch. Its been so dry at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, that rainfall totals for the year are 4" below normal. So...
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away
A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant to Break Ground in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction will begin on a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Big Flats. The restaurant will offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options, as well as ice cream. The new restaurant will include more than 30 staff members and will begin hiring in the month of September.
Rare Opportunity For Famous WNY Business At Watkins Glen
The racing world will be watching this weekend as the top racers in NASCAR will compete on the top track in New York State! Watkins Glen will be buzzing with the race fans and horsepower as the best weekend of racing of the summer returns to the Empire State. Western...
Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication held August 6
On Aug. 6, the Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC), and following the announcement of the completion of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway, held a dedication, as well as a bonfire, food, and other activities. The Berkshire Fire Company and Highway Department also participated, both with vehicles on display for participants to view.
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY
A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
A Look Inside the Historic Strand Theater Building in Binghamton
The century-old Strand Theater building in downtown Binghamton has seen some tough times over the last few decades but the place is about to get a new life. The property at 27 Chenango Street was acquired by Chenango Flats LLC of Brooklyn for $100,000 last September, which also purchased the neighboring Stone Opera House for $900,000.
Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga to help welcome students back to school this summer
As hard as it might be to believe, the summer is quickly coming to a close. With families starting to consider what will be needed to be ready for the new school year, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club are stepping up to make sure students have everything they’ll need.
Schuyler County SPCA ‘overwhelmed’ with pets; asking for adoptions or donations
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County SPCA is calling on the community to adopt some of its pets or give donations as the shelter works above capacity. The Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office put out an announcement on August 15, saying the County Humane Society and SPCA was currently “overwhelmed with deserving animals […]
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y.,...
August 20 Poetry Reading to feature Dante Di Stefano and Joe Weil
Join the Tioga Arts Council for a free poetry reading featuring the new work of Dante Di Stefano and Joe Weil on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council (TAC), located at 179 Front St. in Owego. Dante Di Stefano is the author of three poetry...
Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
Kubota UTV stolen from Windsor School District
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the public about information regarding a Kubota UTV that was stolen from the Windsor School District.
Peek Inside This Quaint Tiny House for Sale in Binghamton
With the economy what is it, I can't help but think that all of the tiny house owners of the world are the ones laughing at those of us who live in traditional homes right now. There was a time when tiny houses weren't as accepted as they are right...
