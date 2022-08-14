ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Rieger Regatta pushes off under sunny skies

On the morning of Aug. 6, the Rieger Regatta held their annual rafting event on the Susquehanna. The tradition continued with a push off from the launch at Hickories Park in Owego at 9:30 a.m. for a 13-mile trek down the river and ending in Nichols, N.Y., although some rafters found areas to just hang out along the river.
Drought Watch for the Southern Tier

Horseheads, NY (WENY)- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, along with the NYS DEC announced today that more counties, including the Southern Tier, have been upgraded to a Drought Watch. Its been so dry at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, that rainfall totals for the year are 4" below normal. So...
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house back to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, […]
Binghamton Television Pioneer Passes Away

A giant of local broadcasting has passed away. According to an obituary placed by the family, former WSKG Station manager and local television pioneer Phillip Jackson of Vestal passed away August 7, just shy of his 89th birthday. According to the obituary, Johnson began his broadcasting career in the 1960s...
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill Restaurant to Break Ground in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Construction will begin on a new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant in Big Flats. The restaurant will offer made-to-order lunch and dinner options, as well as ice cream. The new restaurant will include more than 30 staff members and will begin hiring in the month of September.
Berkshire Creekside Park Dedication held August 6

On Aug. 6, the Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC), and following the announcement of the completion of the Berkshire Creekside Park walkway, held a dedication, as well as a bonfire, food, and other activities. The Berkshire Fire Company and Highway Department also participated, both with vehicles on display for participants to view.
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes

Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY

A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y.,...
