Up Close: Charles Rangel on midterm elections; why so many shark sightings on Long Island?

ABCNY
 3 days ago

In this episode of Up Close, the summer of sharks on Long Island.

Several attacks have happened and many more sightings, so why are we seeing so many sharks this year and how can you stay safe?

Bill Ritter talks to a shark expert from the Long Island Aquarium.

Plus, Bill talks to former New York Congressman Charlie Rangel, who served in Congress for 46 years and chaired the House Ways and Means Committee, about what's happening in Washington and what he expects in the mid-term elections.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

ABCNY

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

