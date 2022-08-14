ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

villages-news.com

Misguided motorist takes ride in golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages

A misguided motorist on Tuesday morning took a ride in a golf cart down County Road 466 in The Villages. The man in the EZ-GO non-street legal golf cart was spotted at about 10 a.m. heading westbound on County Road 466. He realized his mistake and turned around at the Morse family compound. He entered eastbound County Road 466 and kept going.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
Crystal River, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey Police announces a homeless action plan in the city

PORT RICHEY, FLA - The Port Richey Police Department has initiated an action plan regarding the homeless population within the City of Port Richey. According to a social media post on their Facebook page Monday, the department is partnering with the Homeless Coalition of Pasco County, Metropolitan Ministries, as well as the Sword and Spoon to locate individuals who are interested in the resources available to them and assist in accessing those resources.
PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Legendary Weeki Wachee mermaid dies

Bonnie Georgiadis, one of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park’s longest-employed mermaids, has died. She was 86. Georgiadis plunged into the spring’s crystal clear waters as a swimmer and emerged as a mentor to dozens of mermaids. Her 37-year stint at the park also included choreographing and producing seven shows, rubbing elbows (fins?) with Hollywood stars and taking care of numerous birds of prey.
SPRING HILL, FL
ocala-news.com

Big Man’s Cafe opens in northeast Ocala

Big Man’s Cafe, a restaurant offering “southern food with soul,” recently celebrated its grand opening in northeast Ocala. The restaurant, which serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, opened its doors last month at 1011 NE 14th Street in Ocala. Morning diners have their choice...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Marion, Sumter counties

The National Weather Service was issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Marion County until 3:30 p.m., and it's since expired. The National Weather Service also let a severe thunderstorm warning for Sumter County expire. Maximum wind gusts of 60 mph were detected along with hail up to 0.75 inches in...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Notary allegedly falsified documents while working at local fruit business

A notary has been arrested after allegedly falsifying documents for a friend while working at local fruit business. Deborah Ann Alonso, 65, of Wildwood, was arrested last week on a felony charge of fraud in connection with the 2019 incident. Alonso fraudulently notarized property documents that were later submitted to...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Rusted car in driveway fuels frustration in The Villages

For almost two years I’ve lived in De La Vista and daily have driven past the old rusted out car with flat tires parked prominently on display for all to see at 551 Carrera Drive. I’ve often wondered why the owner of the car would not only devalue their...
fox13news.com

Citrus County restaurant serves up American classics

LECANTO, Fla. - There’s a small restaurant in Citrus County serving up the classic American combination of good burgers and cold root beer. Paige’s Root Beer in Lecanto has been around for 10 years. It’s one of the few places around that makes their own root beer from scratch.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again

The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager picking up mail at postal station attacked by woman screaming obscenities

A Villager picking up his mail at a postal station was attacked by a woman screaming obscenities. The man was at the Sugar Cane Postal Station in the Village of Fenney at about 3 p.m. Monday when 68-year-old Roberta Ann Kirby of the Village of Fenney “came across the parking lot screaming obscenities,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was screaming at him “to never put his hands on her again,” the report said.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL

