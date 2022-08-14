Watch news anchor and meteorologist perform duet from ‘Grease’ during live broadcast

Related
Ten times the fun — $50,000 Powerball prize turns into $500,000 win for lucky Mississippi player
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores – under Boss Wing Enterprises – made their […]
A unique Mississippi Coast casino is one of the best in US for gambling, Yahoo says
It’s the largest combined casino space in Mississippi and owned by two friends.
Walk down memory lane and see the most iconic Coast casino signs over the last 30 years
The world’s largest free-standing guitar, a fire-breathing dragon, a colorful parrot and those Casino Magic dice. These are just some of the iconic symbols that have mesmerized Biloxi and beyond. Do you remember them all?
Dad grabs record 104-pound Mississippi catfish ‘by the gills’ to catch it, he says
“I got his head in, but his body was hanging out, so I used my hands,” the angler said.
That’s a big pipe: Retired engineer suggests aqueduct from Mississippi River to Arizona could solve West’s water woes, ease Mississippi flooding
A retired engineer suggested a rather outlandish-in-scope but logical-in-approach solution to the seemingly growing floods in the central U.S. and the water woes of the West Coast – build a nearly 1,500-mile aqueduct to connect the two. Flooding along the Mississippi River basin appears to have become more frequent...
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
5 rounds. 120,000 votes. You picked the best casino buffet on the Mississippi Coast.
The Biloxi buffet was also named the best all-you-can-eat deal in Mississippi. Here’s more.
Remembering Teddy Harder: Councilman, youth coach, ‘a Warrior first and a proud Bulldog’
Friends and family remember the long-time D’Iberville councilman, coach and school board director.
How did 8 bricks of cocaine wash ashore in Biloxi, and what will happen to the drugs?
Large amounts of drugs washing ashore in Texas and Louisiana is pretty common, but it’s a rarity on the Mississippi Coast. Where did it come from? Here’s everything you need to know.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered this years “Best Looking Cruiser” contest
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. “This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi. Hovering overhead is MHP Unit “Trooper 1,” piloted by Captain Jason Seal of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Air Division,” stated the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on their Facebook page.
A tropical disturbance could move into the Gulf this weekend, hurricane forecasters say
The tropical wave is currently over land and is expected to hit warm Gulf waters soon. Here’s the forecast.
WAPT
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Which high school has the best middle school cheer squad in South Mississippi? Vote now!
You can vote as many times as you’d like until the poll ends.
magnoliastatelive.com
Former Texas Death Row inmate who made headlines when court threw out his conviction arrested in Mississippi
A former Texas death row inmate who made headlines when his death penalty conviction was thrown out by the court was arrested in Mississippi Friday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office...
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi, MS
ABOUT
As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.https://www.sunherald.com/
