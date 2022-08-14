Tiempo: Economic report on Latinos, National Dominican Day Parade preview

The national Dominican day parade is back in person.

The annual event celebrates Dominican culture and the triumphs of Dominicans in New York City, throughout the Tri-State and across the country.

This year's theme is Empowering and Uplifting.

Joe Torres talks to the organizers and two of this year's honorees.

Bank of America is set to release a report on Latinos and their contributions to the economy of New York City.

The report, which was put together by two colleges, looked at factors such as the Latino labor force, work ethic, and demographics.

The findings show Latinos are making a strong and consistent contribution to the city's population and labor force.

Joe breaks down what the the findings mean for Latinso with Jose Tavarez from Bank of America.

