ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tiempo: Economic report on Latinos, National Dominican Day Parade preview

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Plpx5_0hGtn2zX00

The national Dominican day parade is back in person.

The annual event celebrates Dominican culture and the triumphs of Dominicans in New York City, throughout the Tri-State and across the country.

This year's theme is Empowering and Uplifting.

Joe Torres talks to the organizers and two of this year's honorees.

Bank of America is set to release a report on Latinos and their contributions to the economy of New York City.

The report, which was put together by two colleges, looked at factors such as the Latino labor force, work ethic, and demographics.

The findings show Latinos are making a strong and consistent contribution to the city's population and labor force.

Joe breaks down what the the findings mean for Latinso with Jose Tavarez from Bank of America.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC

Lin Manuel Miranda penned the famous refrain “You have no control: / Who lives / Who dies / Who tells your story?” for his award-winning musical, Hamilton, about the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Fortunately, the legacy of slews of famous individuals — including Hamilton himself — have a palpable trail due in part to their tombstones based in New York City. Read on to learn about 10 famous people buried in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Poliovirus detected in New York City wastewater

Less than a month after a polio case was diagnosed in New York for the first time in almost a decade, researchers in New York detected the presence of the poliovirus in wastewater samples. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com. Polio case identified in New York. On July 21, 2022,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
TripAdvisor Blog

5 weekend getaways from New York City

Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

How Prepared is NYC If the Next Hurricane Ida-Level Storm Hits?

Floods, extreme heat, severe drought — just this summer alone, New York City and the rest of tri-state has seen a variety of weather of extremes that show how climate change is impacting daily life. Those weather events have very real impacts on the area, like leading to sinkholes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Dominican Day Parade#Amazon Fire Tv#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Latinos#Dominicans#Bank Of America#Fire Roku#Tiempo#Channel 7
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Cicadas, You Hate ‘Em Right?

If you're a New Yorker who lives in the Hudson Valley or anywhere upstate then you know all about cicadas. I honestly had no idea what these things were until I moved to New York and now I am convinced that these are some of the most annoying creatures on the planet. I grew up in a part of Michigan that was not native to these things according to Nature.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

JP Morgan Launches Million Dollar Fund To Support Single Mothers

The $1M fund will help support the college educations of single mothers attending Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, New York and Lee College in Houston, Texas. single women have become heads of households. While that’s a testament to the strength of a woman, organizations have recognized that many could benefit...
HOUSTON, TX
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy