Read full article on original website
Related
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Two People Dead as Flash Flood Submerges Vehicles, Casinos, and Establishments in Las Vegas
Recent flash flood has killed two people as vehicles, casinos, and other establishments were submerged by raging waters in the city of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nevada, on the evening hours of Thursday, August 11. The rare flood was triggered by heavy rain and thunderstorm amid the Southwest monsoon...
'Extreme Heat Belt' Forming in U.S. South, Midwest, Report Says
As climate change accelerates, more than 100 million Americans will find themselves regularly facing heat index temperatures of 125 degrees.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest
Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
UK needs ‘continuous rain’ not ‘outburst’ after heatwaves left land ‘parched’ says meteorologist
Meteorologist Clare Nasir has said parched lands across the country need “continuous rain” and not “intense burst” after weeks of record-breaking heat.The meteorologist’s comment comes after the Met Office issued warnings for upcoming flash foods and thunderstorms. Although the wet weather could be considered beneficial after a drought was declared in several regions, the downpours will only run off the soil’s surface rather than quench it.“When we are looking at thunderstorms, it is the wrong kind of rain we need,” Ms Nasir told Sky News.“What we are looking for is moderate rain.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Heavy rain hammers Devon houses during stormA look ahead at weekend weather as the UK prepares for heatwaveTrees and parched land exposed as Cornwall’s largest reservoir dries up amid heatwave
Agriculture Online
Corn Belt temperatures moderate but rain still hit or miss
Following a rather hot start to August, temperatures in the Corn Belt moderated somewhat during the second week of the month. According to data from WeatherTrends360 the week-ending August 13, 2022 trended the 14th warmest and 14th wettest in the last 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, with both variables trending very close to average for the week. This is a wholesale change from the same time last year when the growing region trended the fourth warmest and first wettest in 30+ years.
Comments / 0