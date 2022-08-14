Meteorologist Clare Nasir has said parched lands across the country need “continuous rain” and not “intense burst” after weeks of record-breaking heat.The meteorologist’s comment comes after the Met Office issued warnings for upcoming flash foods and thunderstorms. Although the wet weather could be considered beneficial after a drought was declared in several regions, the downpours will only run off the soil’s surface rather than quench it.“When we are looking at thunderstorms, it is the wrong kind of rain we need,” Ms Nasir told Sky News.“What we are looking for is moderate rain.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Heavy rain hammers Devon houses during stormA look ahead at weekend weather as the UK prepares for heatwaveTrees and parched land exposed as Cornwall’s largest reservoir dries up amid heatwave

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO