‘Bullet Train’ Repeats No. 1, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns to Second Place as Box Office Nearly Grinds to Halt

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
As box office numbers lag for film companies that are known to have given in to woke culture ideologies, Disney and Sony are planning to re-release favored movies in an effort to revive revenues. Disney will re-release its 2016 Star Wars solo film Rogue One in theaters on Aug. 26,...
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
At 92 years old, Clint Eastwood remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, most recently putting out Cry Macho in 2021. However, one of his most iconic films is Unforgiven, and it was a project long in the making. Originally growing roots in the mid-1970s, Unforgiven did not premiere until 1992. And while the ending cuts from the main character William Munny’s killing spree to the man’s abandoned Kansas home, the film’s screenwriter, David Peoples, has revealed the movie actually had a much more “tender” ending.
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
" Evil Dead II retold the entire story of Evil Dead in the first half minus most of the characters."
If there is one big rule about a Clint Eastwood movie, then it’s you don’t mess around with Clint one bit. This goes from actors who want to do more than one take – forget it – to where a film is done. It is really interesting to hear some back stories about his flicks. One of the most memorable ones is the 1992 film Unforgiven. Did you know that the film was done in Canada? Yep. And this almost didn’t happen at all. But it did and there’s a twist to it.
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Universal’s “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.8 million ($2.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. In second position, Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” sped to £909,264 and now has £5.06 million after two weekends. In third place, in its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” collected £831,799 for a total of £8.2 million. In fourth, in its seventh weekend, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” took £755,042 and now has a total of £38.5 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Thor: Love...
The company recently reported record theme park profits.
One Piece Film: Red, the latest movie in the One Piece franchise, was released in Japanese theatres on August 6, 2022. It has only been around ten days since its release and the film is already breaking records for the franchise. The 15th feature film to come out of the One Piece series made around five billion yen (US$37.5 million) in its first week, according to Japanese media. The film stayed in the number one position at the box office in Japan in its second week too, exceeding 7 billion yen ($US52 million) in earnings in total.
The first "Joker" earned over $1 billion, demanding bigger salaries for star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips.
A24 is a name that any film buff has probably heard thousands of times. It's the film studio responsible for allowing many great and upcoming filmmakers to express their true vision and have complete creative control over their films. The studio's main success has arisen from their popular horror, and that's what most people probably associate A24 with, surreal and more artsy "horror" films that have essentially become a genre of their own. People often forget that A24 produces all genre films, though, one of which has been seeing a great rise in recent years is their "comedy" films.
