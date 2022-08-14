Read full article on original website
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty, age 88, of Habersham County, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. His wishes were to be cremated. No formal services to be held. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668)...
Gallery exhibition: Miracles of Mud
Beginning August 12, the main galleries at the Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center will usher in “Miracles of Mud”, an exhibition, in tandem with the upcoming Folk Pottery Show and Arts Festival, featuring the talents of locally juried gallery pottery artists. During this exhibition period, which will run from...
Habersham County Hires Whitmire as Parks and Recreation Director
Habersham County has hired Brooke Whitmire as its new Parks and Recreation Director. Whitmire has served the past six years as Director of the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department. Whitmire has over ten years in the Parks and Rec field. She grew up participating in community recreation programs and...
TFS announces promotions in Admissions Department
Tallulah Falls School’s Admissions Department is under new leadership. Anthony Cox has been named Dean of Enrollment Management, and Wendy Jackson has been named Associate Dean of Enrollment Management. “These long-committed employees will continue to deliver excellence in leading the admissions process for new families,” said President and Head...
Northeast Georgia food bank seeks partners to help ease childhood hunger
“Hunger affects children in so many ways. Tummy aches and tears were common. Certainly, their attention to learning is hindered.” That’s how retired Habersham County school teacher Britt Cody describes the impact hunger has on students. She witnessed it first-hand throughout her education career. It’s a problem local...
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
HCHS students excel on 2022 Advanced Placement Exams
Habersham Central students have again been recognized by the College Board for outstanding performance on Advanced Placement (AP) Exams. For the 2021-22 academic year, Habersham County Schools offered 18 AP courses – 14 face-to-face and 4 through Georgia Virtual School. In all, 11 seniors earned the prestigious AP Capstone...
Lady Indians earn road win at Rabun Gap
The Lady Indians took on Rabun Gap in road action on Tuesday evening, winning in four sets in the best-of-five match. After a thrilling first set win of 26-24, the girls made quicker work in the second set with a 25-9 score to take a 2-0 advantage. The home team...
Returning to school offers ways to provide food to food insecure children
In Georgia, the need to help families and children who are food insecure is a year-round effort. The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has developed several programs to take care of the food needs of children throughout the year, and going back to school creates an opportunity to provide nutritional food to children who may have been overlooked during the summer.
Habersham County deputy fired after arrest on domestic violence charge
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office fired a deputy for violating his oath of office following his arrest earlier this month on a domestic violence charge. Habersham County Chief Deputy Murray Kogod says Ryan Kelley’s employment was terminated after Stephens County deputies arrested him on one count of simple battery on August 5.
Cornelia restructures, names new public safety director, police chief
Cornelia’s former police chief is now serving as the city’s first-ever public safety director. Chad Smith took over the job last week. He oversees the city’s police and fire departments, as well as the newly-created City Marshal’s Office and Court Services Department. Court Services includes the...
Cleveland city council holds first public hearing on proposed millage rate
Only two people who were present at Monday night’s millage rate hearing conducted by the City of Cleveland made their thoughts known to the city council. The council has proposed doing only a partial rollback of the tax millage rate this year even though property values have increased substantially.
Alto man charged with drug trafficking
An Alto man remains jailed on six felony drug counts following his arrest last week in Cornelia. On August 11, police arrested Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, and charged him with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jail records show he was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his arrest.
