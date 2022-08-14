ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Copy & paste for Wednesday... nice for most, spotty PM showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and temperatures hovering close to our mid-August averages. While most haven’t seen rain, we’ve had some occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon, and some good downpours have accompanied those showers. Luckily, these don’t appear to be lasting too long in most cases, so your evening plans may not be completely lose tonight.
WNEM

Wednesday repeat weather with a spotty PM rain chance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The record must have a big scratch in it, we’re still stuck in repeat for today! We’re expecting weather nearly identical to the last two days. With showers slightly over-performing in coverage Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting the possibility for showers to be as widespread as they were Tuesday for a brief period of time. On the flip side of that, though, many will still see dry weather with pleasant levels of heat.
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
My Magic GR

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
John Gross
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
WNEM

West Nile Virus detected in Oakland Co. resident

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The first case of West Nile virus in Michigan this year has been detected in an Oakland County resident. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the virus was found in a blood donation. The donor hasn’t experienced any symptoms.
Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers.  Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.

