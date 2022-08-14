Read full article on original website
Copy & paste for Wednesday... nice for most, spotty PM showers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and temperatures hovering close to our mid-August averages. While most haven’t seen rain, we’ve had some occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon, and some good downpours have accompanied those showers. Luckily, these don’t appear to be lasting too long in most cases, so your evening plans may not be completely lose tonight.
Wednesday repeat weather with a spotty PM rain chance
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The record must have a big scratch in it, we’re still stuck in repeat for today! We’re expecting weather nearly identical to the last two days. With showers slightly over-performing in coverage Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting the possibility for showers to be as widespread as they were Tuesday for a brief period of time. On the flip side of that, though, many will still see dry weather with pleasant levels of heat.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
Calendar aside, here’s when fall-like weather really arrives in West Michigan
This past weekend felt like fall. In fact, the daily high on Saturday of only 62 degrees was one of the coldest August days ever on record for West Michigan.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Drought conditions could be cause for decreased mosquitos this year
SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) - Although drought conditions haven’t been ideal for farmers, they could be the reason why mid-Michiganders haven’t been swatting as many mosquitoes this year. Abnormal to moderate drought make it hard for mosquitoes to breed and that’s meant the need for spraying has decreased.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
West Michigan family escapes close call in 'zipper merge' road rage incident
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has documented four road rage incidents involving guns since roughly mid-July. Weapons or no weapons, however, tempers boiling over on the freeway remains a dangerous problem. While this latest act didn’t involve a gun, the West Michigan driver on the receiving...
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)
(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break
(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
West Nile Virus detected in Oakland Co. resident
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The first case of West Nile virus in Michigan this year has been detected in an Oakland County resident. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the virus was found in a blood donation. The donor hasn’t experienced any symptoms.
Morning 4: Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands. Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort...
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers. Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
