Maryland Weather: Comfortable but cloudy Sunday

Derek Beasley has your Sunday night forecast 02:41

BALTIMORE-- Closing out the weekend with an increase of clouds and comfortable temps.

Sunday's highs will reach the low 80s and will later decrease in to the middle 60's.

High pressure will shift offshore today as upper level troughing builds in from the Great Lakes.

Scattered storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, leaving clouds behind, lasting through the rest of the workweek.