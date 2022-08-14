ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

liveforlivemusic.com

Phish Delivers Tour Debuts During Night One At Alpine Valley [Photos/Videos]

Last night, Phish performed their first of three shows at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. The three-night stand will serve as the final run of their summer tour before they encore with four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in September. Opening a show for...
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square

BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg. Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019. From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods...
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
Waukesha Menards' pianist, shoppers share music: 'Instant joy'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A concert hall, a fancy restaurant, church on Sundays – those are some of the familiar places you'll hear the piano. But even when the sound of music comes from an unconventional place, like the Menards in Waukesha, it still has the ability to connect with those who take the time to listen.
Franklin's new Luxe Golf Bays takes tee time to the next level

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new sports complex in Franklin takes tee time to a whole new level. Golfers can now take advantage of the Luxe Golf Bays Driving Range at Ballpark Commons. This Topgolf-style facility just had its soft launch last week. It consists of 57 heated bays, 3 levels, and a 250 yard turf range. There are VIP suites and an event space. Those behind the concept say this place isn't just for the skilled pros. It's for anyone.
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
