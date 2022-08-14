Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
liveforlivemusic.com
Phish Debuts Jerry Reed’s “Broken Heart Attack” At Alpine Valley Closer [Videos]
Last night Phish closed out the penultimate run of its summer tour with fitting theatrics at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, putting on a show featuring the debut of Jerry Reed‘s “Broken Heart Attack”, a trip behind the drum kit for Trey Anastasio, and more in East Troy, WI on Sunday night.
liveforlivemusic.com
Phish Delivers Tour Debuts During Night One At Alpine Valley [Photos/Videos]
Last night, Phish performed their first of three shows at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI. The three-night stand will serve as the final run of their summer tour before they encore with four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in September. Opening a show for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Copper River Bar & Grill set to open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is prepping for its grand opening August 24, 2022. Below is a first look at the new interior. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Tracey Serwatt, owns the building with his wife, Rebecca.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
From-scratch donuts coming to Cedarburg
CEDARBURG — A new donut shop that uses real, quality ingredients will be coming to downtown Cedarburg. Donut Monster will be opening its third location at W62N634 Washington Ave., which originally housed the Consignment Store before it closed in 2019. From the beginning when owners Sara and Jackie Woods...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Menards' pianist, shoppers share music: 'Instant joy'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A concert hall, a fancy restaurant, church on Sundays – those are some of the familiar places you'll hear the piano. But even when the sound of music comes from an unconventional place, like the Menards in Waukesha, it still has the ability to connect with those who take the time to listen.
nbc15.com
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
CBS 58
Franklin's new Luxe Golf Bays takes tee time to the next level
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new sports complex in Franklin takes tee time to a whole new level. Golfers can now take advantage of the Luxe Golf Bays Driving Range at Ballpark Commons. This Topgolf-style facility just had its soft launch last week. It consists of 57 heated bays, 3 levels, and a 250 yard turf range. There are VIP suites and an event space. Those behind the concept say this place isn't just for the skilled pros. It's for anyone.
Witness describes chaos after Six Flags Great America shooting
A witness who was at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee describes the chaos after gunfire erupted in the parking lot Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newspaper reporter dies in fall from Kilbourn Bridge in downtown Milwaukee
A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, authorities say.
wpr.org
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
Boston Store at Brookfield mall to be demolished for new development
The development of the former Boston Store at Brookfield Square mall will feature offices and a medical facility - and possibly a hotel, restaurant and apartments, developer Irgens said Tuesday.
Comments / 0