3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie
The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman sitting for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. numberFire's models project Chirinos for...
numberfire.com
Angels' Andrew Velazquez batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Velazquez will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Phil Gosselin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley on Blue Jays' bench Wednesday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles. Raimel Tapia is replacing Bradley in center field and hitting seventh as he returns to the lineup. Tapia has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera on Washington bench Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs. Keibert Ruiz (head/knee) will reclaim catching duties from Barrera and bat fifth. Ruiz has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5...
numberfire.com
Michael Perez behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher Michael Perez is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Perez will catch on Tuesday night after Tomas Nido was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Perez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Tuesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McGuire will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather on Tuesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch Keller, our models project McGuire to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
numberfire.com
Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Austin Hays batting fourth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hays will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Terrin Vavra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hays for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
