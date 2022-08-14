ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole lays out what Yankees need with 3-word truth bomb after loss to Rays

Frustrations are getting louder in the Bronx. The New York Yankees are struggling mightily so far in the second half of the 2022 MLB season, and after losing 4-0 at home to the Tampa Bay Rays, have dropped 12 of the last 14 outings. That is not ideal for the Yankees, who are still looking to regain the incredible form they had in the first half of the season, during which they appeared to play with a cloak of invincibility. That’s no longer the story for them this time, and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole just wants his team to find that “spark” to get New York going again.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter gets ambushed with infamous photo on ‘Kay-Rod’ broadcast

Derek Jeter made a guest appearance on ESPN2’s Kay-Rod Cast of Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game, but he didn’t exactly have the best time doing so. Jeter appeared in the studio alongside Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay and former teammate Alex Rodriguez, and the broadcast produced some awkward moments. Perhaps the strangest and funniest was the telecast bringing up the infamous shirtless photo of Jeter, Rodriguez, Rey Ordonez, and Edgar Renteria, which was taken for a 1997 Sports Illustrated feature. The photo has lived on through the internet, and Jeter quite clearly is not a fan of seeing it dredged up.
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
numberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez sitting Wednesday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Ian Happ will replace Velazquez in left field and bat cleanup. Happ has a $3,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 13.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com

Royals' Brent Rooker batting fifth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rooker will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rooker for 5.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel sitting for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Isbel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nate Eaton starting in left field. Eaton will bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Eaton for...
numberfire.com

Royals' Nate Eaton batting eighth on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Kyle Isbel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 6.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Maikel Garcia batting ninth for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Pirates' Kevin Padlo batting fifth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Padlo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Padlo will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Michael Chavis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Padlo for 5.2 FanDuel points on...
