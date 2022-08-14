Read full article on original website
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells supporters to vote ‘one, two, three times, whatever’
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene encouraged supporters to get out to the polls during the November midterms and went one step further during a video address to advocate that they exercise their right to vote “one, two, three times”.In the video clip, shared online by the left-wing Twitter account PatriotTakes, an account with more than 450,000 followers, the Georgia Republican is seen standing alongside Mallory Staples, who ran to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the spring but lost in the Republican primary to Rich McCormick.The two Georgian Conservatives begin the video address by encouraging voters in the southern...
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday he would consider testifying before the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol if he were to receive an invitation.
