Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles.
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty'
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on "active duty," authorities said Monday.
californiapublic.com
Funding problems threaten L.A. Cityride program that helps pay seniors' cab fare
Unfunded for five months over a bureaucratic snafu, the contractors that run Cityride warn that they can’t go on without payments.
californiapublic.com
After brawls among teens, Knott's Berry Farm will ban unattended minors from Halloween event
A policy requiring visitors 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult chaperone will be extended for all Knott’s Scary Farm event nights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash
A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
firefighternation.com
Los Angeles (CA) Street Takeovers Continue with Another Shooting and Looting Weekend
Two street takeovers in Los Angeles left a teenager dead and a store looted in the Willowbrook area. A teenager was shot at a Sunday takeover. First responders from Los Angeles County were hindered in responding to the unit as crowded streets kept the injured youth waiting for help for more than an hour, witnesses told KTLA.
2urbangirls.com
Long-time Inglewood commissioner passes away
INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood city council closed its Aug. 16 regular city council meeting in the memory of a long-time commissioner from the city’s 4th District. Gene Eldridge passed away Aug. 10 and was remembered fondly by the council as a former member of the Parking and Traffic Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Disturbing video shows man destroying food vendor's table in Woodland Hills
Disturbing video shows a man destroying a food vendor's table in Woodland Hills over the weekend.
L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anne Heche dies at 53; life support ended, organ recipients identified
Doctors identified organ recipients for Anne Heche, whose body has remained on life support although she is legally dead under California law, reports confirmed Sunday. Doctors ended life-saving measures keeping the actor’s organs viable.
Gascón Recall Effort Fails: Los Angeles District Attorney To Remain In Office After Signature Effort Falls Short – Updated
UPDATED with results: An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was rejected today, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office in an effort to force Gascón into a recall election. County officials initially conducted a random sampling of the signatures to verify their validity. Based on that initial sampling, the county undertook an effort to verify all 715,833 signatures individually. The county announced Monday that 195,783 of the signatures...
lafocusnewspaper.com
Temperatures expected to soar in coming days in parts of Southern California; state issues Flex Alert
A high-pressure system hovering over Southern California is set to sizzle the region over the next week or so, forecasters said Tuesday as state officials issued a rare Flex Alert urging residents to conserve energy. Temperatures in the Inland Empire, and elsewhere across the region, are expected to soar up...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Program Diverting Homeless from Jails Cuts Use of Services: Report
A Los Angeles County program that diverted more than 300 homeless people from county jails to permanent supportive housing led to significant reductions in money spent on services such as hospital care and shelters, offsetting much of the cost of their housing, according to a report released Monday by the Santa Monica-based RAND Corp.
Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers
Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
californiapublic.com
Teenager fatally shot during street takeover in Willowbrook
A teenage boy was shot to death Sunday night during a street takeover in the Willowbrook, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0