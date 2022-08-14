Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list
The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott absent for Phillies' Wednesday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Stott will sit versus the Reds' southpaw after going 0-for-6 as the Phillies' leadoff batter in Tuesday's win. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit sixth. Jean Segura will be the leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Angels position Phil Gosselin at third base on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Gosselin will operate third base after Luis Rengifo was shifted to second, David Fletcher was moved to shortstop, and Andrew Velazquez was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gosselin...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Touki Toussaint on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Max Stassi returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley on Blue Jays' bench Wednesday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Austin Voth and the Baltimore Orioles. Raimel Tapia is replacing Bradley in center field and hitting seventh as he returns to the lineup. Tapia has a $2,400 salary on Wednesday and...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman sitting for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rutschman will move to the bench on Wednesday with Robinson Chirinos catching for right-hander Austin Voth. Chirinos will bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. numberFire's models project Chirinos for...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez sitting on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Maikel Garcia starting at shortstop. Garcia will bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.5...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera on Washington bench Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus left-hander Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs. Keibert Ruiz (head/knee) will reclaim catching duties from Barrera and bat fifth. Ruiz has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson taking over designated hitting role for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlier Culberson is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Culberson will start in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Brad Miller was benched versus his division competition. numberFire's models project Culberson to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez batting fifth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will start at third base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 12.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting eighth on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Eaton will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Twins. Kyle Isbel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 6.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez batting seventh on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Velazquez will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. Ian Happ moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
