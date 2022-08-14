ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy