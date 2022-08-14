ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Contessa Green
Good. the increase in taxes for the past 5 years has been ridiculous. Most areas don't have good schools to attend to justify the past increases b

WFAA

With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?

DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices

Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
DALLAS, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Six Flags CEO says parks have become 'cheap day care center for teenagers,' company looking to attract more 'affluent' customers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags is looking to raise prices after seeing a decrease in both attendance and revenue in its second-quarter earnings report this year. During an earnings call last week, Six Flags CFO Gary Mick revealed the company saw a 22% decrease in attendance compared to this time in 2021, along with a decrease of $24 million, or 5%, in revenue.
ARLINGTON, TX
inforney.com

Answers to 6 of the most common HOA questions in Texas

Do you understand how Homeowners Associations work in Texas?. Before you move into a new community it's important to understand how your HOA operates within that community. We caught up with Check Out DFW Expert Judge M Bugbee, who serves as the co chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce HOA committee to learn how HOAs function and the major things homeowners should know about them.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work

“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Foam-Like Substance Reported in a Duncanville Neighborhood Water Supply

Some Duncanville residents have reported a foam-like substance appearing in their faucets, hoses, and drains. This comes after a recent structure fire at the 1700 block of Beaver Creek Place, which has since been contained. According to city officials, fire departments from Dallas, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Ovilla assisted the...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.

A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Free high-speed Wi-Fi arrives in five Fort Worth neighborhoods where home internet access is lacking

FORT WORTH, Texas — Connecting communities and bridging the digital divide -- that's the focus of a new program in Fort Worth. In a move meant to provide home internet access to the estimated 60,000 Fort Worth residents who lack it, the city on Tuesday launched a new partnership with the technology company Cisco to install high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity throughout five neighborhoods in which added accessibility is most needed.
FORT WORTH, TX
