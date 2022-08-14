An investigation into a larceny case on Central Avenue in Silver Creek has led to the arrest of an Angola woman Tuesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 40-year-old Michele Lyle took property belonging to another person without their permission and damaged property in the process. Lyle has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was taken to the Hanover substation for processing and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO