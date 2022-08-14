Read full article on original website
wesb.com
James City Woman Accused of Theft
A James City woman is accused of stealing from her employer. According to court documents, 21-year-old Rosealie Darlene Clemente-Crosson is accused of stealing from her cash drawer while working at the Subway restaurant in Kane. Her employer claims he caught Clemente-Crosson on video taking cash and putting it in her...
chautauquatoday.com
Angola woman charged after investigation into larceny in Silver Creek
An investigation into a larceny case on Central Avenue in Silver Creek has led to the arrest of an Angola woman Tuesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 40-year-old Michele Lyle took property belonging to another person without their permission and damaged property in the process. Lyle has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was taken to the Hanover substation for processing and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Eden Police are investigating yet another incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say an object was thrown through the window of a home next to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. This is the seventh incident on Hillbrook Drive
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault
An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl drug
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling the drug fentanyl.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Missing from Warren State Hospital Found
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The man reported from Warren State Hospital has been located, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No further details were disclosed.
wesb.com
Allegany County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
An Allegany County man was charged with attempted murder Thursday. New York State Police charged 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn with Attempted Murder, Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Contempt. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Shawmut Road in Genesee where it was determined that Deahn went to...
wesb.com
Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault
Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4
Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
chautauquatoday.com
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk
The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
Jamestown resident arrested on drug charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown resident was arrested on Thursday on drug charges after police say they conducted a search warrant. Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Colfax Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. They found 49-year-old Jason L. Parker of Jamestown inside as well as quantities of fentanyl, […]
