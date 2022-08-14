ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wesb.com

James City Woman Accused of Theft

A James City woman is accused of stealing from her employer. According to court documents, 21-year-old Rosealie Darlene Clemente-Crosson is accused of stealing from her cash drawer while working at the Subway restaurant in Kane. Her employer claims he caught Clemente-Crosson on video taking cash and putting it in her...
JAMES CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Angola woman charged after investigation into larceny in Silver Creek

An investigation into a larceny case on Central Avenue in Silver Creek has led to the arrest of an Angola woman Tuesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 40-year-old Michele Lyle took property belonging to another person without their permission and damaged property in the process. Lyle has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was taken to the Hanover substation for processing and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
WETM 18 News

Campbell man arrested for attacking, choking deputy

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week. Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who […]
CAMPBELL, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinsdale, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
CANISTEO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Violent Crime#Hinsdale Woman Charged
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Weapon Assault

An Olean man was charged after a weapon assault Friday. New York State Police charged 39-year-old Frank B. Cole with criminal possession of a weapon and felony assault. The charges stem from a reported assault early Aug. 4.
OLEAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Allegany County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

An Allegany County man was charged with attempted murder Thursday. New York State Police charged 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn with Attempted Murder, Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Contempt. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Shawmut Road in Genesee where it was determined that Deahn went to...
wesb.com

Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault

Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dunkirk

The investigation into last week's crash that claimed two lives near the corner of Central and Howard Avenue in the city of Dunkirk is ongoing. That's the word from Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano. He says the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office has identified the victims who died in the August 11 crash as 23-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik Medina-Rodriguez...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown resident arrested on drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown resident was arrested on Thursday on drug charges after police say they conducted a search warrant. Police say they executed a search warrant at an apartment on Colfax Avenue at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. They found 49-year-old Jason L. Parker of Jamestown inside as well as quantities of fentanyl, […]
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy